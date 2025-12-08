TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
NEWS
Date published: 8 December 2025 17:35
 ~ Modified On: 8 December 2025 17:39
4 min Read

Hepsiburada couriers suspend work, demanding better conditions

Twenty-two couriers demand the removal of the Sunday work obligation and improvements in wages and working conditions.

Vecih Cuzdan

Vecih Cuzdan

Vecih Cuzdan

Hepsiburada couriers suspend work, demanding better conditions
Hepsiburada delivery workers (Mesut Çeki)

Twenty-two car couriers working at the Maltepe district warehouse of HepsiJET, a subsidiary of Hepsiburada, one of Turkey's largest e-commerce firms, have suspended work, demanding improvements to their working and living conditions.

One courier told bianet, “We made demands to our management so that we can work under humane conditions."

The courier said their managers closed the warehouse despite 2,500 packages waiting to be distributed. "We will be here until we receive our rights," he added.

Working under the self-employed courier model, HepsiJET couriers use their own vehicles, and they are responsible for maintenance, fuel, and other expenses. The couriers stated that they do not have clear working hours and that their working period varies depending on the number of packages. They said that they work from the early hours of the morning until late at night.

“They want to dismiss us because we are fighting for our rights,” said the couriers, whose demands include the following:

  • The obligation to work on Sundays must be removed.

  • There should be no packages over 30 kg (60 decimeters).

  • Wages must be improved. The sector average should be taken as a basis. Instead of 24 liras for one package and 15 liras for the second, the single fee per package should be 40 liras.

  • Supplementary health insurance must be provided.

  • We do not want to unload the morning ring vehicles; HepsiJET’s own employees should carry them.

  • The system of comments and scoring must be removed. Penalties cut due to this system must be refunded.

  • None of our colleagues who stopped work for the correction of working conditions should be dismissed.

  • The wage increase must be valid starting Jan 1.

  • Payments must be made on time and regularly.

'Slavery system of the new age'

Mesut Çeki, chair of the Courier Rights Association, who visited the HepsiJET couriers in solidarity, stated that they have been fighting for years regarding the working conditions of couriers.

Speaking to bianet, Çeki commented on the “self-employed courier model,” saying, “We publish reports on the precariousness of the self-employed courier model, we organize actions, and we carry out protests together with our courier friends.

“The self-employed courier model is the slavery system of the new age. It is a system that burdens all expenses on the couriers, employs couriers only on a package-based premium basis, and places almost no responsibility on the bosses.”

Motorcycle couriers protest online delivery giant Getir over low wages
Motorcycle couriers protest online delivery giant Getir over low wages
7 July 2023

'HepsiJET couriers face the threat of dismissal'

Çeki stated that the Maltepe HepsiJET car couriers are facing the threat of dismissal “for opposing the system of slavery.” He added, “These people are being forced to work even on Sundays. Imagine a system that operates 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.”

Çeki continued by stating that they had reviewed the HepsiJET contract.

“The contract gives this company the right to make couriers work as long as the company wants,” he said. “So where do these platform companies get this power from? Are platform companies above labor law? We are asking this. We stand by our friends.

"All couriers are one. It doesn’t matter if we distribute the package by motorcycle, car, or bicycle; our problems are similar. Couriers must be listened to, and humane working conditions must be provided for couriers. We invite the authorities to take action immediately.”

Hundreds of delivery workers protest e-commerce company over low wage increases
Hundreds of delivery workers protest e-commerce company over low wage increases
24 January 2022

Çelik: 'We are trying to unite and grow the resistance'

Kubilay Çelik, head of the Tourism Entertainment and Service Workers’ Union (TEHİS), also noted that HepsiJET couriers have been protesting the obligation to work on Sundays for some time.

Çelik told bianet, “This is not the first resistance at HepsiJET; a resistance also took place in 2022. Our courier friends went on strike against a 1-lira increase in the package-based wage. Two months ago, a solidarity action was held here again regarding Sunday work.” He added, “There was also support from the Maltepe Branch for the resistance at the Selimiye Branch.”

“Currently, the Maltepe warehouse is completely closed. There are 22 workers, none of whom are working,” Çelik said. “But at the same time, we are now aware of the Konak warehouse in İzmir and other warehouses. We are trying to unite and grow this resistance from there as well. As a union, we will do our best with these friends, side by side, to conclude this struggle with a gain.”

