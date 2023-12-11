HEDEP names itself DEM Party

People's Equality and Democracy Party (HEDEP, now abbreviated as DEM Party) Spokesperson and Member of Parliament for Şırnak, Ayşegül Doğan, spoke at her party's press conference.

Doğan announced that as part of the changes requested by the Court of Cassation regarding her party, the abbreviation of the party name has been altered, and amendments have been made to two articles in their bylaws.

Doğan stated, "The essence and core of today's DEM Party are the peoples. It seems they haven't understood, as they continue to fuss over letters. Our core is formed by peoples, not letters."

What happened?

The Court of Cassation had stated that the abbreviation HEDEP, as of November 18, would not be accepted as it resembled the previously closed party, HADEP, citing it as "contrary to the law." (TY/PE)