HEDEP MPs petition Parliament Human Rights Commission for 81-year-old Makbule Özer

Deputies of the Peoples' Equality and Democracy Party (HEDEP) have applied to the Parliament Human Rights Inquiry Commission (İHİK) for 81-year-old Makbule Özer, for whom the Forensic Medicine Institute (ATK) issued a report arguing she could remain in prison.

The application recalls the raid on the home of Özer and her husband Hadi Özer on July 24, 2018, where they were detained along with their children. It is mentioned that a case was filed against Özer and her husband on charges of "aiding the organization," and they were sentenced to 2 years and 1 month in prison each.

The petition stated that the Özer couple were unlawfully and without evidence arrested on May 9, 2022, but the elderly mother, who is significantly old and has a 61% disability, had been taken care of by her children even before the arrest. It emphasized that pre-trial detention, especially for an elderly person with significant health challenges, posed various risks, including the right to life. Following extensive efforts by her lawyers, Makbule Özer was released on September 7, 2022, after the one-year deferral of her 2-year and 1-month prison sentence.

According to the information provided in the petition, despite Özer going to the courthouse and the Forensic Medicine Institute (ATK) in a wheelchair, ATK issued a report on November 11 stating that she "may remain in prison."

The petition reminded the following: "Entering prison would endanger the right to life for Özer, who is 61% disabled and has vital health problems such as hypertension, diabetes, shortness of breath, and mobility difficulties. During a previous period of detention, Makbule Özer fainted, fell, and broke her arm. It was reported to the public by her family and lawyers that her broken arm was in a sling, making walking difficult. She had to receive a daily serum due to her pain, could not sleep at night, and experienced constant pain throughout her body."

The petition called for legal requirements to be fulfilled for Makbule Özer, who, due to her age, health, and disability status, should not be in priso. "Her case should be referred back to the ATK, and either the execution should be deferred or the home execution should be carried out," it stated. (RT/PE)