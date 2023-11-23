HEDEP deputy Sinan Çiftyürek reports armed threat

Peoples' Equality and Democracy Party (HEDEP) Van MP Sinan Çiftyürek has reported an incident where he was confronted with a weapon in Diyarbakır.

During a press conference in parliament, Çiftyürek detailed the occurrence, stating that on November 17, at approximately 5.00 p.m., an individual wearing a vest obstructed his path in the Gevran Street of the Ofis district.

The person proceeded to open his vest, revealing a weapon, and then silently moved away, according to Çiftyürek’s account. The MP believes that this threatening incident was premeditated, occurring after an extended period of surveillance and organization.

Emphasizing the extensive camera surveillance across Diyarbakır, Çiftyürek pointed out that, if needed, the person responsible for the armed threat could be easily identified. (AS/VK)