Date published: 8 July 2025 15:14
 ~ Modified On: 8 July 2025 15:20
2 min Read

Heatwave to persist across much of Turkey for another week

An expert has warned the public to stay indoors between 12-4pm.

BIA News Desk

BIA News Desk

Heatwave to persist across much of Turkey for another week
Canva

Turkey is currently experiencing another intense heatwave, with temperatures across the country rising well above seasonal averages and affecting multiple sectors from agriculture to infrastructure.

According to Mehmet Özdemirci, a weather forecast specialist at the Meteorology Department under the Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change Ministry, rainfall is not expected for at least another week, as quoted by Anadolu Agency (AA). He said temperatures will continue to remain 4 to 5 degrees Celsius above seasonal norms.

The most affected regions include the country’s interior, western, and southern provinces, where temperatures are forecast to exceed 35 degrees Celsius.

Major cities are also feeling the heat. In İstanbul, temperatures are expected to drop slightly to 29 degrees Celsius by Jul 10, while in Ankara and İzmir, they will continue to hover between 35 and 38 degrees.

Özdemirci advised the public to avoid going outside during peak sunlight hours. “We recommend people stay indoors between 12.00 and 16.00 unless absolutely necessary,” he said.

The recent heatwave, combined with dry and windy conditions, has triggered large wildfires, particularly in western regions of the country.

Massive wildfires sweep western Turkey as strong winds hamper response
Massive wildfires sweep western Turkey as strong winds hamper response
29 June 2025

(TY/VK)

