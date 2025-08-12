TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
NEWS
Date published: 12 August 2025 12:20
 ~ Modified On: 12 August 2025 12:27
Heatwave pushes temperatures above 40°C in 24 provinces

The highest temperature recorded yesterday was 45.9°C.

BIA News Desk

Turkey recorded extreme heat across much of the country, with temperatures exceeding 40°C in 24 of its 81 provinces yesterday, according to data from the General Directorate of Meteorology (MGM).

The highest temperature was recorded in the Kurtalan district of the southeastern province of Siirt at 45.9°C. This was followed by 45.7°C in Antep's Karkamış, and 45.6°C in both Mardin’s Nusaybin and Şırnak’s Cizre and Silopi districts.

Other provinces and districts exceeding 40°C included İzmir (45.1°C), Urfa (45.1°C), Hatay (44.9°C), Adana’s (44.8°C), Antalya (44.1°C), Muğla (43.6°C), Denizli (43.5°C), Batman (43.4°C), Diyarbakır, Mersin (41.9°C), Balıkesir (41.5°C), and Eskişehir.

MGM officials reported that the heatwave will continue this week, with temperatures remaining above seasonal averages.

The prolonged heatwave, combined with strong winds, has also contributed to multiple forest fires across the country since late June.

Climate crisis is changing Turkey's fire regime
1 August 2025

(VK)

Istanbul
heatwave
