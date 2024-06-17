HDP worker Deniz Poyraz remembered 3 years after killing by ultranationalist assailant

On June 17, 2021, Deniz Poyraz, a staff member of the pro-Kurdish Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP), was killed in an armed attack on the party's İzmir office. The assailant, Onur Gencer, an ultranationalist, targeted the HDP office, acting out of a declared hatred for the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) militant group.

The trial of Onur Gencer concluded with him receiving an aggravated life sentence for premeditated murder, along with additional penalties for property damage and firearms violations. However, the court did not find any organizational ties and deemed the attack an individual act, prompting criticism from the HDP.

Deniz Poyraz murder case: Assailant sentenced to aggravated life imprisonment

Throughout the proceedings, tensions ran high, with significant security measures at the İzmir 6th Heavy Penal Court and restricted access for lawyers and spectators. This heightened atmosphere underscored the political sensitivities surrounding the case, and various rights groups and legal representatives criticized the handling of the trial, arguing it mirrored the oppressive environment against the pro-Kurdish party.

The attack was marked by political recriminations, with the HDP accusing the Turkish government and the Ministry of the Interior of creating a hostile environment that enabled such violence. Gencer, who had ties to the nationalist Grey Wolves movement, had stated his intentions were politically motivated, aiming to strike at the PKK through the HDP, which he associated with the militant group.

On the third anniversary of Poyraz's death, her memory was honored at Buca Kaynaklar Cemetery in İzmir, attended by her family, political representatives from the HDP, its successor DEM Party and other parties, and numerous citizens and institution representatives.

During the memorial for Poyraz, Vezan Karabulut, co-chair of the DEM Party in İzmir, said, "This murder is one of the biggest obstacles to the democratization of our country. In this country, killers remain unpunished. As long as murderers are not punished, the killings will continue."

İzmir MP for DEM, Burcu Gül Çubuk, also spoke about the lack of accountability in political cases like that of Poyraz, stating, "The real murderers of our comrades are hidden behind the scapegoats put before us. They expect us to forget, to give up, to be intimidated. But here, by Deniz's grave, we pledge once again not to bow down to those who deny any being the right to live in Turkey and Kurdistan, and not to give up our struggle."

Lawyer: 'They will close Deniz Poyraz case without solving the murder'

Deniz's mother, Fehime Poyraz, shared her grief: "They brutally murdered you. I didn't cry the first day, but today I am crying because I miss you so much."

Her father, Abdüllillah Poyraz, spoke of their enduring commitment: "As long as we live, we will walk in their struggle. As long as we live, Deniz will live in our hearts."

The memorial concluded with a gesture as carnations were thrown into the sea at Konak Pier in memory of Deniz Poyraz. (RT/VK)