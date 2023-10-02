TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Homepage
News Authors Galleries Library
Search
Show categoriesHide categoriesCategories
TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Search Homepage
bianet-Bağımsız İletişim Ağı
Show menuHide menu
bianet biamag english kurdî
SECTIONS
News Authors Projects Library Galleries Search on the website
CATEGORIES
SOCIAL MEDIA
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram RSS E-bulletin
CORPORATE
About Us Contact Data protection policy Privacy Policy
NEWS
Date published: 2 October 2023 09:20
 ~ Modified On: 2 October 2023 09:21
1 min Read

HDP officials, members detained in raids in İstanbul, Kırklareli

Twenty people have been taken into custody in the operations.

BIA News Desk
TRTürkçesini Oku KUBi Kurdî Bixwînin

BIA News Desk
TRTürkçesini Oku KUBi Kurdî Bixwînin
Enlarge Image
https://static.bianet.org/haber/2023/10/02/hdp-officials-members-detained-in-raids-in-istanbul-kirklareli.jpg

The Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) has announced that several party officials and members were detained this morning.

"This morning, dozens of our friends, including members of the Party Assembly, district co-chairs, provincial-district administrators, and members, were unjustly detained in İstanbul,” the party said, asserting that the operations were aimed at “creating a perception.”

“You will not deter us with pressure, detention, and violence,” said the party.

Those who were detained have been taken to the İstanbul Provincial Police Department, Mezopotamya Agency (MA) reported.

Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya also made an announcement on his social media account, revealing that operations had been conducted in two provinces.

Yerlikaya disclosed that in raids conducted in 11 districts in İstanbul and 26 addresses in Kırklareli, a total of 20 individuals were detained, including the HDP provincial spokesperson and district chairpersons. (AS/VK)

Back to Top