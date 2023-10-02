HDP officials, members detained in raids in İstanbul, Kırklareli

The Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) has announced that several party officials and members were detained this morning.

"This morning, dozens of our friends, including members of the Party Assembly, district co-chairs, provincial-district administrators, and members, were unjustly detained in İstanbul,” the party said, asserting that the operations were aimed at “creating a perception.”

“You will not deter us with pressure, detention, and violence,” said the party.

Those who were detained have been taken to the İstanbul Provincial Police Department, Mezopotamya Agency (MA) reported.

Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya also made an announcement on his social media account, revealing that operations had been conducted in two provinces.

Yerlikaya disclosed that in raids conducted in 11 districts in İstanbul and 26 addresses in Kırklareli, a total of 20 individuals were detained, including the HDP provincial spokesperson and district chairpersons. (AS/VK)