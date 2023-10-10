HDP officials in İzmir arrested on ‘terror’ charges

The co-chairs of the Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) in İzmir, Berna Çelik and Çınar Altan, along with Nihat Türk, the co-chair of the party’s Buca district organization, were arrested by a court yesterday. They had been detained on October 6.

According to MA's report, the HDP politicians, brought to İzmir Courthouse in Bayraklı, were arrested on charges of being members of an organization.

Following the arrest decision, families and party members who had been waiting outside İzmir Courthouse protested the arrests, chanting slogans against fascism.

Four people, including a child, arrested in Yüksekova

In Hakkari's Yüksekova district, four people, including one child, out of the 14 who were detained during house raids on October 6, were arrested.

Yesterday, Vedat Özeken, Şervan Bor, İsa Terzioğlu, and Barış Özçük, a 16-year-old child, were brought to Yüksekova Criminal Peace Judgeship for their testimonies. They were arrested on charges of being members of an organization.

Another arrest in Mersin

In Mersin, Yunus Genç, who was detained in an operation on the same day, was brought to Mersin Courthouse after giving his statement at the Provincial Police Department. Genç was arrested on charges of being a member of an organization.

Three individuals detained on the same day in the city were released under judicial control measures.

Detainees from the Solidarity Union released

Muhammed Hizmetçi, the representative of the Solidarity Union Platform, Ezgi Yergin, the Editor-in-Chief of the Solidarity Union Newspaper, Songül Yücel, the General Director of Önsöz Magazine, Sena Şat, a member of the Editorial Board of Önsöz, and Nuran Güvenilir from the Women Workers’ Union (EKA), who were detained on October 6 in Istanbul, were brought to İstanbul Courthouse yesterday.

After the questioning by the prosecutor, five individuals were released under overseas travel bans and judicial control measures.

104 detainees from October 9 protest released

104 people who were detained during the demonstration in Diyarbakır on the 25th anniversary of the expulsion of PKK leader Abdullah Öcalan from Syria on October 9, 1998, were released yesterday evening.

The detainees faced legal proceedings for opposing the Law on Meetings and Demonstrations No. 2911.

32 People in Kocaeli released under judicial control

Meanwhile, 32 people who were detained on October 6th during house raids conducted in many cities centering in Kocaeli were released yesterday evening.

Twelve of those whose statements were taken by the prosecutor were arrested, while the remaining 20 were referred to the Criminal Peace Judgeship with a request for judicial control measures. The judgeship released all 32 individuals under judicial control measures. (NT/VK)