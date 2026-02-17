HBO Max removing 'Jasmine' series in Turkey following sanctions

HBO Max has announced the removal of Jasmine, an original series set in Turkey, from its local catalog following sanctions by the Radio and Television Supreme Council (RTÜK).

"Although Jasmine says goodbye to HBO Max Turkey on Wednesday evening, Feb 18, it will continue to bloom in other lands. We are not sad, and we know that it is always Yasemin to us," the platform said on its Turkish social media account.

RTÜK had imposed an administrative fine on the platform amounting to 5% of its advertising revenue. The media watchdog also ordered the removal of specific episodes, claiming certain scenes were contrary to national and spiritual values and general morality.

Turkey's media watchdog fines HBO Max, MUBI over 'immoral' content

Following these developments, the platform decided to withdraw the entire series from its Turkey catalog. The show will remain accessible to audiences in other countries.

The series starring Asena Keskinci as Yasemin and Burak Can Aras as Tufan premiered n December. The plot follows Yasemin, a young woman with a severe heart condition. In her struggle to survive and secure a spot on an organ transplant list, she turns to sex work.

Turkey’s media regulator penalizes streaming platforms over 'immoral' movies

Jasmine, 18 Şubat Çarşamba akşamı HBO Max Türkiye'ye veda etse de başka topraklarda açmaya devam edecek. Üzülmüyoruz ve biliyoruz ki bize hep Yasemin. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/ZfDjpadRgl — HBO Max Türkiye (@StreamMaxTR) February 16, 2026

(VK)