Hatimoğulları: Government is way too slow and timid

The congress, held in the Haliliye district of Urfa, was attended by numerous figures, including Mehmet Öcalan, brother of PKK leader Abdullah Öcalan, multiple DEM Party MPs, and civil society representatives. Ayşe Sürücü and Nihat Demirbilekli were elected co-chairs of DEM Party’s Urfa branch.

“The balances in the Middle East are being reshaped”

Hatimoğulları emphasized that the congress convened against a backdrop of global conflicts and sweeping transformations, particularly the geopolitical shifts following regime changes in Syria. She characterized the current regional dynamics as both complex and hopeful, pointing to emerging possibilities for peace and democratic societal reconstruction, as envisioned by Abdullah Öcalan.

“Actions speak louder than words”

Recalling Öcalan’s February 27 call for peace and a democratic society and the PKK’s May 12 disbandment announcement, Hatimoğulları said Turkey is at a historic crossroads. She stated the government “was too slow and timid,” warning that implementation, not rhetoric, is needed to build a safe and inclusive society.

“Actions speak louder than words. Equality, freedom, peace, and brotherhood are not ordinary terms. These are vital and essential for a peaceful society,” she said.

“Appointed trustees must be withdrawn”

Hatimoğulları demanded the immediate withdrawal of all government-appointed trustees in Kurdish-majority municipalities, calling for the reinstatement of elected co-mayors in places like Halfeti, Suruç, and Viranşehir. She also condemned ongoing police operations and detentions targeting opposition figures, including the recent arrests of Seyhan and Ceyhan mayors.

Disappointment over judicial reform

Regarding the government’s newly proposed judicial reform package, Hatimoğulları expressed deep dissatisfaction, saying it fell far short of expectations. She emphasized that the reform did not include provisions DEM Party had called for, such as expanding the Covid law or covering political cases. She underscored the urgent need for meaningful changes that would affect thousands of political prisoners and their families across the country.

