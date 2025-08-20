Hatay residents resist expropriation for post-quake housing project

Hatay, one of the provinces hardest hit by the 2023 double earthquake, continues to face disputes over post-disaster reconstruction.

In Samandağ, among the most damaged districts, residents are pushing back against expropriation orders in several large neighborhoods, including Mağaracık, Hıdırbey, Vakıflı, and Kurtderesi.

On Aug 19, heavy machinery entered privately owned land in Kurtderesi under police escort as part of the fifth stage of a mass housing project led by the state-run Housing Development Administration (TOKİ). According to local reports, residents attempted to block bulldozers, and several fruit trees were cut down during the operation.

One villager described the night’s events, saying, “Our land was subjected to tree destruction in the middle of the night. At 5 am, TOKİ crews and police forces entered our property without expropriation. We will always be here to protect our homes and gardens. These fertile lands and fruit trees are our only living space.

"The trees that were cut down would have borne fruit in a month, supporting our farmers and our neighborhood. A community already suffering from the earthquake is being pushed into deeper hardship.

"Unfortunately, the government and security forces are acting hostile toward the people. They are trying to enter our homes and registered lands. We are resisting this and will continue to resist.”

Locals who halted the machinery are maintaining a sit-in at the site.

Project details

The project, formally titled “Hatay Samandağ, Vakıfköy and Şükrü Kanatlı Neighborhoods 5th Stage – 1,205 Housing Units, One Commercial Center with 15 Shops, Infrastructure and Landscaping Works,” was tendered on Dec 30, 2024, through a negotiated procedure.

Ali Acar İnşaat Sanayi ve Ticaret Ltd. won the contract with a bid of 3.548 billion liras, below the estimated cost of 4.06 billion liras.

Founded in 1991 in Giresun, Ali Acar İnşaat has become known for its public projects. According to the company’s official website, it has carried out construction for health centers, schools, cultural facilities, university buildings, state hospitals, and even the headquarters of Turkey’s now-defunct Telecommunications Communication Presidency.

The company also built Samsun’s 19 Mayıs Stadium, which later drew attention due to allegations of ground instability following the 2023 earthquakes. The provincial directorate of youth and sports submitted a report to the ministry, which launched an investigation.

To date, the company has completed projects covering a total construction area of 1.866 million square meters, with current project values amounting to 2.3 billion liras (544 million US dollars).