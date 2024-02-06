TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Homepage
News Authors Galleries Library
Search
Show categoriesHide categoriesCategories
TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Search Homepage
bianet-Bağımsız İletişim Ağı
Show menuHide menu
bianet biamag english kurdî
SECTIONS
News Authors Projects Library Galleries Search on the website
CATEGORIES
SOCIAL MEDIA
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram RSS E-bulletin
CORPORATE
About Us Contact Data protection policy Privacy Policy
NEWS
Date published: 6 February 2024 11:31
 ~ Modified On: 6 February 2024 11:49
2 min Read

Hatay Metropolitan Municipality Mayor Savaş protested in the earthquake commemoration

The Republican People's Party nominated Hatay Metropolitan Municipality Mayor Lütfü Savaş as a candidate again in the March 31 local elections despite receiving criticism for some of his statements during the earthquake period. The people of Hatay protested against Savaş during the nighttime earthquake commemoration.

BIA News Desk
TRTürkçesini Oku

BIA News Desk
TRTürkçesini Oku
Enlarge Image
Hatay Metropolitan Municipality Mayor Savaş protested in the earthquake commemoration

On the first anniversary of the February 6 earthquakes, Hatay, one of the cities most affected by destruction and loss, saw protests against Mayor Lütfü Savaş.

Despite receiving criticism for his remarks during the earthquake period, the Republican People's Party (CHP) nominated Savaş again as the Mayor of Hatay Metropolitan Municipality in the coming March 31 local elections.

Savaş, who attended the commemoration held at 04:17, the time of the earthquake, was met with disapproval.

As chants of "Lütfü resign" echoed through the area, Savaş had to leave the scene.

A group of Hatay residents did not relent until Savaş left the area. Savaş exited the scene escorted by his security detail.

Anger in Antakya at the anniversary of the earthquake: The minister booed
Anger in Antakya at the anniversary of the earthquake: The minister booed
Today 10:15

February 6 earthquakes

On 6 February 2023, at 04:17, a Mw 7.8 earthquake struck southern and central Turkey and northern and western Syria. It was followed by a Mw 7.7 earthquake at 13:24 centered  95 km northeast from the first.

There was widespread damage in an area of about 350,000 km2, about the size of Germany. An estimated 14 million people, or 16 percent of Turkey's population, were affected. Development experts from the United Nations estimated that about 1.5 million people were left homeless. The confirmed death toll in Turkey was 53,537 and estimates of the number of dead in Syria were between 5,951 and 8,476. (Source: Wikipedia)

(RT/PE)

Back to Top