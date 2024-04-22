TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Homepage
News Authors Galleries Library
Search
Show categoriesHide categoriesCategories
TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Search Homepage
bianet-Bağımsız İletişim Ağı
Show menuHide menu
bianet biamag english kurdî
SECTIONS
News Authors Projects Library Galleries Search on the website
CATEGORIES
SOCIAL MEDIA
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram RSS E-bulletin
CORPORATE
About Us Contact Data protection policy Privacy Policy
NEWS
Date published: 22 April 2024 15:44
 ~ Modified On: 22 April 2024 15:45
1 min Read

Happy Pesach to Jews

This year, Pesach starts Monday, April 22, and ends after sunset on Tuesday, April 30.

BIA News Desk
TRTürkçesini Oku

BIA News Desk
TRTürkçesini Oku
Enlarge Image
Happy Pesach to Jews

The Pesach (Passover) holiday, celebrating the liberation of Jews from their 210 years of slavery in Egyptian territory, begins this evening.

This year, Pesach starts Monday, April 22, and ends after sunset on Tuesday, April 30, when "the stars come out."

In Hebrew, Pesach means "to pass over, to skip."

According to the Torah, the Jews, who were used as slaves by Pharaoh in Egypt and burdened with heavy labor, were led out of Egypt by Moses with the help of God. However, their departure was so hasty and rushed that the Jews baked their bread without waiting for the dough to rise.

Therefore, during this holiday, no leavened products are consumed. Throughout Pesach, Jews eat unleavened bread called "matzah," made from unleavened dough. Jews on the Passover holiday cannot consume any leavened or fermented products, including wheat, barley, oats, rye, and related by-products (such as pasta, beer, bread, etc.). (AÖ/VK)

Back to Top