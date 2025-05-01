TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
NEWS
Date published: 1 May 2025 18:31
 ~ Modified On: 1 May 2025 18:50
1 min Read

Happy May Day

As bianet, we reiterate once again that we stand by workers, oppressed peoples, women, LGBTI+s, animals and nature.

BIA News Desk
Happy May Day
In France, May Day is known as "Fête du Muguet", when people exchange lily of the valley flowers to wish good luck and celebrate labor and spring.

May 1st is the day of labor, solidarity and equality. It is the day for everyone who stands side by side for a secure job, a humane life and a future without exploitation.

As bianet, we continue to practice journalism to make labor visible, to defend the truth against oppression, believing in the power of co-production and resistance. 

We salute everyone who works in factories, fields, offices, offices, housework, mines, streets; who builds life with their labor.

On this May Day, we reiterate once again that we stand by the voices that are silenced, the rights that are ignored, the labor that is ignored; workers, oppressed peoples, women, LGBTI+s, animals and nature. 

Happy May Day. 

