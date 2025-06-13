TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Homepage
News Authors Galleries Reports Library
Search
Show categoriesHide categoriesCategories
TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Search Homepage
bianet-Bağımsız İletişim Ağı
Show menuHide menu
bianet biamag türkçe kurdî
SECTIONS
News Authors Special Reports Projects Library Galleries Search on the website
CATEGORIES
SOCIAL MEDIA
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram RSS E-bulletin
CORPORATE
About Us Contact Data protection policy Privacy Policy
NEWS
Date published: 13 June 2025 13:00
 ~ Modified On: 13 June 2025 14:54
2 min Read

Happy Eid al-Ghadir

Today, Alawites celebrate Eid al-Ghadir, one of their most sacred holidays. The festival, observed on the 18th day of Dhu al-Hijjah, commemorates a significant event during the Prophet Muhammad’s return from his Farewell Pilgrimage.

BIA News Desk

TRTürkçesini Oku

BIA News Desk

TRTürkçesini Oku
Enlarge Image
Happy Eid al-Ghadir
Photo: Canva

The day marks when Prophet Muhammad is believed to have appointed Ali ibn Abi Talib as his successor at the location of Ghadir Khumm between Mecca and Medina.

The Peoples’ Equality and Democracy Party (DEM Party) extended heartfelt greetings on the occasion, stating:

“We, who walk shoulder to shoulder for the equal and free existence of beliefs, identities, languages, and cultures, hope that Eid al-Ghadir becomes a source for growing brotherhood, peace, and social equality. We sincerely celebrate the holiday of our Arabic-speaking Alawite community and hope the day serves as a bridge strengthening solidarity among our peoples and faiths.

Eid al-Ghadir is already celebrated as a de facto holiday in Alawite communities – schools remain empty, businesses close, and life pauses. We believe this strong social reality must be recognized legally. Therefore, we call for Eid al-Ghadir to be declared an official public holiday. We once again affirm our hope to build a bright future where freedom of belief thrives and equal citizenship becomes reality.”

*DEM Party İstanbul MP Celal Fırat

Legislative proposal from DEM Party

On June 12, DEM Party İstanbul MP Celal Fırat submitted a bill to the Turkish Grand National Assembly (TBMM), requesting that Eid al-Ghadir be declared a national holiday.

Fırat emphasized, “Equality of beliefs is a constitutional right,” reinforcing the call for equal citizenship.

As outlined in his proposal, daily life in regions with large Alawite populations comes to a standstill on the eve and day of the festival: shops close, farmers and workers pause their labor, and families keep children home from school.

The absence of official recognition, Fırat noted, creates significant obstacles for adherents in fulfilling religious duties such as prayer and communal celebration.

About the holiday

Eid al-Ghadir marks the day in 632 CE when Prophet Muhammad is believed to have publicly declared Ali ibn Abi Talib as his successor, saying, “Whoever considers me their master, Ali is also their master.” This declaration took place near the location known as Ghadir Khumm, about four kilometers from the area of Juhfa between Mecca and Medina.

Celebrated by all Shiite communities and especially by Alawites in Turkey – in provinces like Hatay, Adana, and Mersin – Eid al-Ghadir is regarded as the holiest day of the year.

(TY/DT)

Origin
Istanbul
alawites
Hak odaklı, çok sesli, bağımsız gazeteciliği güçlendirmek için bianet desteğinizi bekliyor.
Google ile Katkıda Bulunun
HAK ODAKLI, ÇOK SESLİ,
BAĞIMSIZ GAZETECİLİĞİ GÜÇLENDİRELİM!
bianet'e destek olmak için tıklayın
Back to Top