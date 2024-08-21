Handala mural depicted on stairs in İstanbul’s Cihangir

İstanbul’s Beyoğlu Municipality has painted the steps of Salı Pazarı Yokuşu in Cihangir neighborhood with an image of "Handala," a cartoon character that has been a symbol of the Palestinian resistance.

The initiative follows a controversy earlier this month when several individuals painted the stairs in the colors of the Palestinian flag, which some viewed as disrespectful, leading to the design being removed.

During a visit to inspect the artwork, Beyoğlu Mayor İnan Güney explained the significance of the new mural, saying, "Unfortunately, since our childhood, we have been pained by the images coming from Palestine."

Artist Furkan Akhan and Mayor İnan Güney

About the stairs being painted with the Palestinian flag, Güney said, "Maybe those who did it had good intentions, but the outcome upset both us and the public. That’s why we decided to repaint the stairs white and later depict Handala here as a permanent fixture. Artist Furkan Akhan has done a great job bringing Handala to life here."

Güney also reflected on the meaning of Handala being depicted with his back turned, saying, "Handala has turned his back on humanity, symbolizing humanity’s indifference to the bloodshed and the ongoing deaths of children in the region. We renew our belief that one day Handala will smile, turn to face humanity, and witness peace in Palestine, where its people will live freely in their own land."

Handala, a creation of the late Palestinian political cartoonist Naji al-Ali, has long been a symbol of the Palestinian struggle. The character, introduced in 1969, is depicted with his back turned, representing his disillusionment with the world’s indifference to Palestinian suffering.

Al-Ali was assassinated on July 22, 1987, while on his way to the office of the newspaper he worked for. After being critically injured and falling into a coma, he passed away on August 29, 1987. His killers have never been found. (VK)