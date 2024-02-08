Hamas wants Turkey, others to act as guarantors

Usama al-Hamdani, a member of Hamas's Political Bureau, addressed the media at a press conference held at Hamas's Beirut Office, providing insights into the hostage exchange and ceasefire agreement presented to the Israeli government through intermediary countries.

According to Anadolu Agency (AA), Hamdani emphasized that Hamas is actively working towards achieving a comprehensive and unconditional ceasefire. He stated, "Hamas has proposed agreements for the cessation of barbaric attacks on vulnerable civilians, including children, women, and the elderly, putting an end to the blockade on Gaza, ensuring safe housing for displaced individuals, facilitating reconstruction, and achieving a full prisoner exchange."

Despite Israel's reactions, which Hamdani noted as rejecting the fundamental human rights of the Palestinian people, Hamas has responded positively to the agreement. Hamdani pointed out that since the announcement of the agreement, Israel has consistently declared its intention to continue its attacks on Gaza.

Referring to a recent statement by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu regarding the agreement, Hamdani highlighted Netanyahu's refusal to withdraw troops from Gaza and release Palestinian prisoners in Israeli jails.

Hamdani reiterated that the Israeli war cabinet is actively trying to obstruct any path to halt attacks on civilians in Gaza. In response to journalists' questions about the guarantors of the agreement, Hamdani replied, "In our ceasefire proposal for Gaza, we requested Egypt, Qatar, Turkey, Russia, and the United Nations to act as guarantors in any agreement."

Additionally, Hamdani announced that a Hamas delegation would be in Cairo tomorrow to revisit the developments related to the ceasefire agreement. (AS/VK)