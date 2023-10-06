Halise Aksoy not released

The trial of Halise Aksoy, who came to public attention for her reaction to the delivery of her son's bones in a box following his death in an armed conflict in Dersim in 2017, where she is being charged with "membership in a terrorist organization," was held today at the 10th Heavy Penal Court in Diyarbakır. Aksoy was not released in this first hearing of the case.

According to a report in Artı Gerçek, Halise Aksoy, who was arrested on April 28 as part of the investigation conducted by the Diyarbakır Chief Public Prosecutor's Office and faced charges of "membership in a terrorist organization" with a prison sentence ranging from 7 to 15 years.

The indictment, which alleges that Aksoy is "affiliated" with the organization due to her son Agit İpek, who was killed, and Ş.İ., who is alleged to have "joined the organization," states that "... the suspect conducted activities within the organization as confirmed by the witness statements mentioned above, she was identified as a 'family of value' by the organization due to the continued activities of her children in the rural areas and her direct connection with the organization..."

The next hearing will be held on January 12, 2024.