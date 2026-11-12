HABAŞ chair under house arrest, nine jailed over blast that killed 19

The Aliağa Chief Public Prosecutor's Office is conducting the investigation into the Nov 9 explosion in the Aliağa district.

Nine suspects who were referred to the courthouse yesterday after procedures at the gendarmerie were remanded in custody by a duty judgeship.

Two others, including Başaran, chair of the company's board, were released under judicial control measures requiring house arrest.

The 11 detainees included the company chair, factory manager and employer representative, quality and planning manager, administrative manager, Aliağa branch manager, steelworks manager, mechanical maintenance chief, steelworks chief, periodic inspection engineer, department engineer and crane mechanical maintenance engineer.

Sister of HABAŞ blast victim: The dead cannot defend their rights, that is our duty

Meanwhile, Abdullah Kılınç, who was seriously injured in the explosion, died in hospital yesterday, Nov 11.

Kılınç was initially taken to Aliağa State Hospital before being transferred to İzmir Bakırçay University Çiğli Training and Research Hospital.

Six other workers injured in the explosion remain under treatment in hospitals.

Kılınç's death brought the reported death toll to 19.

Anadolu Agency (AA) reported that the number of people killed had risen to 18 following Kılınç's death. However, Güner Gökçe was not included on the agency's list.

Deputy Justice Minister Can Tuncay told reporters after inspecting the facility on Nov 10 that one worker's body had not been recovered.

"According to applications from the families, the body of one of our workers has not been reached," he said. "Inspections at the scene are continuing."

Following the statement, several news agencies, local news platforms and the Workers' Health and Work Safety Assembly (İSİG) reported that Gökçe's body had been found under the debris.

A condolence message for Gökçe, who was born in Paşalı, formerly known as Berdik, in Erzurum's Şenkaya district, was also published on a local community page.

The 19 workers reported killed in the explosion are Abdülkadir Kınacı, Abdullah Kılınç, Barış Güney, Ceylan Bıyıklı, Ersin Oğuz, Fatih Işık, Ferhat Maraşlı, Göksel Ünaldı, Güner Gökçe, Hüsnü Ersoy, İlker Sığırtmaçoğlu, Kadir Kaan Özçelik, Mustafa Sert, Orhan Altay, Özcan Efe, Recep Fedai, Serkan Kurt, Uğur Temel and Yasin Taşçı.

This article was translated into English using an AI tool.