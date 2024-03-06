Gunman in Hrant Dink's murder speaks at the court: 'They told me the state was behind us'

The trial of 12 individuals, including 5 police officers, who were previously convicted and sentenced in connection with the murder in 2007 of Hrant Dink, the Editor-in-Chief of Agos Newspaper published in İstanbul in Armenian and Turkish, resumed today at the İstanbul 14th Heavy Penal Court.

Ogün Samast, the perpetrator who was released after 16 years and 10 months in prison and then added to this case file, made his first defense statement in the trial.

In the case, Samast is accused of "committing crimes on behalf of a terrorist organization without being a member of the armed terrorist organization." The other defendants are accused of attempting to overthrow the constitutional order, deliberate homicide, membership in an armed terrorist organization (FETÖ), and manslaughter by negligent conduct.

The defendants participated in the hearing via the Audio and Video Information System (SEGBİS) from their respective cities or prisons.

The individuals being tried in the case are Adem Sağlar, Ahmet İskender, Ali Fuat Yılmazer, Erhan Tuncel, Ersin Yolcu, Faruk Sarı (fugitive), Ramazan Akyürek, Tuncay Uzundal, Yahya Öztürk (fugitive), Yasin Hayal, Zeynel Abidin Yavuz, Ogün Samast

Hrant Dink's family was represented by lawyer Hülya Deveci during the trial. Hrant's friends were also present at the hearing. Ogün Samast was questioned during the trial.

"I have nothing to say about the indictment. I made my defense about this accusation 7-8 years ago," said Samast, answering the questions of the presiding judge. Samast's calm demeanor and his statement that he did not remember some details drew attention.

Before the incident, in 2006, we gathered at Erhan's (Tuncel) house. There was a conversation between Erhan and Yasin (Hayal) in the kitchen. I was in the living room at that time. I heard Erhan saying to Yasin, 'Ramazan and Ali Fuat, the director, have our backs, don't worry.' That's all I heard between them. I have been to Erhan's house two or three times in total. Yasin threatened and pressured me, saying, 'If you back out of this, you'll get into trouble too.' I was afraid of Yasin. After all, he was not an ordinary citizen. He had armed actions. He had bomb attacks. Because of Yasin, I got involved in things I didn't want to be a part of. Erhan and Yasin were telling me, 'You're safe, don't worry, nothing will happen to you.' They didn't mention names, but Yasin said, 'The state is behind us, the police are behind us.' There were people following me at the scene. They had been around me since I got out of the car in Şişli. I hesitated 7-8 times. I said I would go back. I called Yasin. He said, 'Don't worry, they're with us, keep going. You'll do this, if you back out, you'll pay the price.' I was scared, I was 16 years old.

The presiding judge asked Samast, "Did you receive any special treatment or support from the police or gendarmerie after the incident?" Samast replied, "There were such conversations in Samsun, like 'Don't worry buddy, you're a lion, nobody can touch you.' These are also in the footage and statements at Samsun Police Department."

Upon a question from Ramazan Akyürek's lawyer, Samast stated that he did not know Ramazan Akyürek and Ali Fuat Yılmazer. He said, "I didn't receive instructions from them. I heard their names from Erhan and Yasin."

Afterwards, Ogün Samast's interrogation concluded. At this point, Erhan Tuncel stated that there were inconsistencies in Samast's account. Tuncel requested the appointment of an expert to assess the physical condition of the mentioned house.

The court also heard requests from other defendants. The panel decided to send the file to the prosecutor's office to prepare its opinion on the merits.

The next hearing is scheduled for May 29 at 10:00.