Gunfire targets daily Evrensel's office in İzmir

The İzmir office of the left-leaning daily Evrensel was targeted in an armed attack early yesterday, with bullets striking the newspaper’s signboard and outer walls.

The incident occurred around 1.30 am local time (GMT+3) at the bureau located on Kıbrıs Şehitleri Avenue in İzmir’s Alsancak district.

A man identified as İ.C. fired several shots at the building’s entrance. The bullets hit the outer facade and especially the signboard, where seven bullet holes were later discovered.

At the time of the attack, no staff members were present in the office. It was later determined that Can had been brought to the scene by another individual identified as İ.H.B., who was eventually taken into custody.

Police conducted an investigation at the scene and surrounding area but did not notify or contact the Evrensel İzmir office during the process.

Özer Akdemir, Evrensel’s İzmir representative, gave a statement to the police and filed a formal complaint.

BIA Media Monitoring Reports

‘An open threat to all journalists pursuing the truth’

Following the attack, the İzmir bureau released a statement condemning the incident, calling it “an open threat not only to Evrensel, but also to the public’s right to information, press freedom, and all journalists who pursue the truth.”

The statement continued: “Evrensel’s history is filled with examples of pressure and threats—from the killing of our reporter Metin Göktepe while in custody, to the repeated investigations and detentions we have faced, to the revocation of official advertising by the Press Advertising Agency. But it must be known that no bullet, no threat, no pressure will silence us.”

It concluded with a vow to continue reporting: “Those who try to suppress the truth must understand that, just as in the past, Evrensel will keep following the facts, amplifying the voices of workers, laborers, and the oppressed, and speaking out for truth—sharpening its pen even further.”

Press groups urge authorities to stop divisive rhetoric

Reporters Without Borders (RSF) Turkey representative Erol Önderoğlu condemned the attack, calling for a full investigation: “We expect the suspect in custody to be thoroughly interrogated, and any individuals or motives behind the attack to be clearly uncovered, with those responsible held accountable."

The Turkish Journalists’ Association (TGC) issued a statement emphasizing that the attack targeted press freedom. “Protecting journalists and newspapers is the responsibility of the state,” it read. “Attacks against the media are direct assaults on the public’s right to information and truth. They aim to disrupt social peace.

“We hope that the long-standing attitude of impunity toward perpetrators of such attacks will not be repeated in this case. We condemn the attack on Evrensel and demand that those responsible be found and brought to justice swiftly.”

The Press Council described the incident as “an attack against the entire press community and freedom of expression.”

“We expect a thorough investigation and accountability. We remind all public officials, especially decision-makers, to abandon divisive policies and discriminatory rhetoric against the press,” it said. (HA/VK)