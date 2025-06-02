Grup Yorum responds to censorship by making all albums public

Grup Yorum, one of Turkey’s most iconic protest music groups since 1985, has defied censorship by making all their albums publicly available on platforms like YouTube and Spotify.

In a statement on X (formerly Twitter), the band shared a direct link to their full discography, declaring their commitment to providing uncensored access to their music.

At least 454 of the group’s videos – uploaded between 2006 and 2024 across 56 YouTube channels and amassing over 205 million views – were blocked in Turkey under the pretext of “protecting national security and public order.” Spotify also removed the band’s music, despite their 407,000+ monthly listeners.

In response, Grup Yorum called for collective resistance against the bans and launched the “#GrupYorumBenim” campaign, a solidarity movement that gained significant traction on May 31.

About Grup Yorum Founded in İstanbul in 1985, Grup Yorum is known for its politically charged and revolutionary music, blending protest, traditional Turkish music, and Anatolian rock. Over the years, the group has faced over 400 lawsuits, with 15 members arrested and two members dying during hunger strikes. Despite bans and repression, they released 21 albums, sold over two million records, and participated in numerous mass actions, protests, strikes, and occupations across Turkey and Europe. Their concerts have been repeatedly banned, their albums confiscated, and many songs criminalized by authorities.

