Grey Wolves members receive prison sentences for attack on journalist

Seven members of the ultranationalist Grey Wolves group in Kayseri have received prison sentences in the case concerning a 2022 assault on local journalist Asım Deniz and a former member of the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), affiliated with the Grey Wolves.

After Sedat Kılınç, a municipal council member of the Kocasinan district, resigned from the party, he and the journalist were attacked by a group of Grey Wolves members who stormed the Deniz Postası TV studio.

The Kayseri 1st Heavy Penal Court on May 10 sentenced Ozan Kardemir, Onur Akça, Oğuzhan Karaerik, Mustafa Önal, Furkan Yavuz, Alparslan Türkeş İnce, and Abdulkadir Ekici to 11 years and 4 months each.

The sentences were issued for 'simple injury' and 'violation of workplace inviolability by force or threat' against Azim Deniz, and for 'deprivation of liberty by force, threat, or deceit' against Sedat Kılınç. Additionally, both individuals were acknowledged for the 'chain restriction of freedom of belief, thought, and conviction.'

The court imposed a travel ban on the defendants until the sentences are finalized and enforced.

However, Ali Çelik, the former head of the Ülkü Ocakları in Kayseri, who is accused of organizing the attack and whose vehicle was at the scene, was not prosecuted due to insufficient evidence. Ali Çelik currently serves as the Deputy Chairman of the Ülkü Ocakları.

The convicted individuals are involved with various positions in the Ülkü Ocakları of Kayseri and its districts.

“50 people attacked, only 7 prosecuted”

Azim Deniz, in a phone interview with bianet, expressed that the sentences should have been harsher. He explained that because the attack occurred before the broadcast started, the court acquitted the defendants of 'violating freedom of communication.'

"Even though the broadcast was pre-announced and planned, we couldn't air it. The penalty for 'violating freedom of communication' can be up to three years in prison. The court should have issued sentences for this charge as well," Deniz said. Reflecting on past attacks on journalists, he added, "At least the perception of impunity has been broken."

Deniz emphasized that not all attackers or the instigator were prosecuted:

"There were exactly 50 people. Security camera footage confirms this. The police didn't identify any of them. They gave excuses like 'we can't identify them, we don't know, it's not clear in the footage.' They only found seven people.

"The attack was organized by Kayseri Ülkü Ocakları President Ali Çelik. He did it for his personal gain. But he wasn't even included in the case. He was only questioned. He was there, his car was there, there's even an HTS record. He was personally managing the operation. But he said, 'I was just passing by, getting gas. I have nothing to do with the incident' and was released.

"I feel sorry that only seven young people's lives have been ruined. They come from a tradition, doing what they were told. Those who misguided them should be ashamed."

The lawyers representing the defendants refused to comment when contacted by bianet.

Ali Çelik with Kayseri Provincial Police Chief Kamil Karabörk a year after the attack. Karabörk is now the Provincial Police Chief of Mersin.

"This case stands out among media attacks"

Özgür Öğret, the Turkey representative for the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ), welcomed the court's decision to convict the attackers.

"This ruling is a step in the right direction in the fight against impunity for violence against the media in Turkey," said Öğret. However, he highlighted the issue of unprosecuted attackers:

"In Turkey, we often see impunity for attacks on the media. Therefore, any court decision that breaks the perception of protection for attackers is a positive step. The attack on Deniz Postası studios in Kayseri in 2022 was a highly organized and overt assault, involving dozens of people, distinguishing it from most other media attacks.

"Unlike cases where journalists are ambushed by one or a few people, this was an unacceptable lynching attempt carried out with boldness. It is particularly important that such audacity does not go unpunished. We will closely follow how the appeal process unfolds and whether other responsible parties will be included in the case."

What happened? In 2022, MHP Kayseri MP Baki Ersoy criticized the inflation rates and price hikes announced by TÜİK during a local television program. "There are inflation rates higher than the announced figures. Price hikes are breaking the back of the nation. These are real. We can't ignore or dismiss them. Ignoring a problem doesn't make it go away, it just brings reactions," Ersoy said, leading to his referral to the MHP Disciplinary Committee. Following this, Ersoy resigned from MHP on April 16, 2022, but rejoined the party the same day at the invitation of MHP Chairman Devlet Bahçeli. Kayseri Metropolitan Municipality MHP council member Sedat Kılınç announced his resignation due to these developments. Azim Deniz invited Sedat Kılınç to his program. However, before the broadcast started, a group of 50 people stormed the studio and attacked both Kılınç and Deniz. Additionally, on February 5, 2024, Azim Deniz was shot near his home in Kayseri. Although the attacker, who was quickly apprehended by the police, claimed to have acted independently, Deniz believes there was an instigator behind the attack.

