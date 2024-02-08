'Great Freedom March' continues on 8th day

The "Great Freedom March," advocating for the freedom of Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) leader Abdullah Öcalan and a democratic resolution to the Kurdish issue, continues on its eighth day, advancing through the Kars and Van routes.

As the Kars march branch reaches Dersim after traversing Karlıova in Bingöl and Karakoçan in Elazığ, the marchers departing from Van find themselves in Nusaybin.

Democratic Regions Party (DBP) Co-Chair Keskin Bayındır, Co-Chair of the Federation of MED Imprisoned and Convicted Families Legal Solidarity Associations Emine Kaya, along with representatives of civil society organizations and MPs from the Peoples' Equality and Democracy Party (DEM Party), participated in the march through Nusaybin's route, progressing from Şirin Sokak to Barış Park with drums, songs, and slogans.

"The march didn't start today"

Throughout the march, slogans like "Bîjî Serok Apo" and "Bîjî berxwedana zindanan" resounded.

According to JINNEWS, addressing the people of Nusaybin, DEM Party Mardin Deputy Beritan Güneş stated, "This march didn't start today; it has been ongoing for 100 years. The Kurdish people have been resisting for a century. From here, from Nusaybin, we send greetings to the prisons, to the resisters. For 25 years, the Kurdish people have been resisting for the freedom of Mr. Öcalan. The Kurdish people's resistance has spread internationally. We will win."

Commemorations in Dersim

Politicians and representatives of democratic mass organizations from the Kars branch of the march moved to Dersim today.

As reported by Yeni Yaşam Gazetesi, the marchers went to the bridge where Gülistan Doku was last seen and made a statement.

DEM Party Istanbul Deputy Kezban Konukçu said, "While there are military outposts, observation towers, and security cameras everywhere due to the colonial reality of these lands, the fact that a young woman has not been found for four years despite her family's insistence is the reality of these lands. We demand justice for everyone. We want freedom for all peoples, and we are marching. Our march will continue until freedom comes to these lands."

Following the speeches, carnations were placed from the last seen location of Gülistan Doku to the dam lake.

From there, the Dersim branch visited the graves of Kurdish politician Sakine Cansız, assassinated in Paris, and Aysel Doğan, who lost her life in exile last year (2023).

The Van march branch will continue its march in the center of Mardin tomorrow, while the Kars branch will continue in the center of Bingöl.

The march is set to conclude on February 15th in Amara village, Halfeti district, Urfa, where PKK Leader Abdullah Öcalan was born. (TY/VK)