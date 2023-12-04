Grain silo explosion in Derince port: Expert report still not disclosed for four months

The lack of an official announcement about the explosion at theTurkish Grain Board (TMO) silos in Derince Port that occured on August 7 has been criticized by Kocaeli MP Ömer Faruk Gergerlioğlu.

The explosion that occured four months ago had resulted in the tragic deaths of two workers, injuries to 10 others, and significant damage to the stored grains in the silos. Despite the passage of time, there has been no official announcement about the causes behind the explosion.

The expert report on the inspection conducted immediately after the incident has still not been disclosed, highlighted the People's Equality and Democracy Party (HEDEP) Kocaeli deputy Gergerlioğlu.

"We have been monitoring this situation for four months. We insist that those responsible should be identified," he said.

Reminding of the casualties in the explosion on August 7, and emphasizing the considerable damage of 67,000 tons of wheat and 5,000 tons of barley in the silos, Gergerlioğlu added, "Additionally, TMO is currently unable to provide services here. TMO officials are making significant efforts to mitigate the losses."

Expert report not disclosed

Gergerlioğlu emphasized, "The most crucial aspect to focus on is why the explosion occurred. This needs to be questioned! An expert team came here, conducted investigations, and we are awaiting the disclosure of the expert report." Highlighting that approximately four months have passed since the explosion and the expert report is still not revealed, Gergerlioğlu underlined that, according to the regulations, the report should have been disclosed within three months.

In his statement, the Kocaeli MP expressed the following:

"The Ministry of Agriculture is not making any statements on this matter, the Kocaeli Governorate is not making any statements, and we still do not know why the incident occurred. It is unknown whether the incident was due to internal welding during wheat unloading or for another reason. There are various speculations about the matter. Sabotage allegations were present, but they were refuted. We believe there are significant scandals here, leading to the delay in releasing the expert reports. We have been monitoring this situation for four months. We insist that those responsible should be identified. We ask the Ministry: Why is the expert report not being disclosed?"

A massive national asset loss

Gergerlioğlu stated that the families of the workers who lost their lives in the explosion have gone to court, saying, "Experts came from the first day, but there is still no explanation. The expert report is still not disclosed in the court either." Urging for the prompt release of the expert report, Gergerlioğlu continued:

"There have been changes in duties, some were suspended, others were demoted. A new director and team have come, but we say that administrative and legal proceedings should be initiated if there is a fault. There is a scandalous situation in the judiciary. Two people have died, and there is still not a single suspect in the investigation. Is human life so cheap? There is not even one person facing an investigation related to the incident."

Gergerlioğlu also stated that due to the incident, the silo would be inoperable for two to three years, resulting in a significant national asset loss. He said:

"There is a massive national asset loss. This is Turkey's most modern silo, and it will be unable to operate for approximately two to three years. Who will be held accountable for this loss? Is there no one responsible for the current condition the silo is in? I am asking the Minister, and I am asking Kocaeli Governor Seddar Yavuz." (VC/PE)