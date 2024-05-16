Government introduces steep toll hikes amid economic challenges

The toll increases vary between 37.5% and 60%.The General Directorate of Highways (KGM) has announced a significant increase in tolls for highways and bridges, effective from midnight on May 15. The decision comes as the country grapples with economic challenges, with the government having introduced austerity measures.

The tolls for the two bridges passing over İstanbul’s Bosphorus Strait have seen a steep increase, with one-way car passage fees rising from 15 Turkish liras. Similarly, the Ankara-Niğde Highway tolls have increased by 40%, and the 1915 Çanakkale Bridge tolls by 42%.

Bridge Previous Toll (TL) New Toll (TL) Increase (%) July 15 Martyrs & Fatih Sultan Mehmet 15 24 60 Osmangazi 290 399 37.50 1915 Çanakkale 295 419 42 Yavuz Sultan Selim 35 49 40

