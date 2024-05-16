TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Homepage
News Authors Galleries Library
Search
Show categoriesHide categoriesCategories
TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Search Homepage
bianet-Bağımsız İletişim Ağı
Show menuHide menu
bianet biamag english kurdî
SECTIONS
News Authors Projects Library Galleries Search on the website
CATEGORIES
SOCIAL MEDIA
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram RSS E-bulletin
CORPORATE
About Us Contact Data protection policy Privacy Policy
NEWS
Date published: 16 May 2024 10:53
 ~ Modified On: 16 May 2024 10:57
1 min Read

Government introduces steep toll hikes amid economic challenges

The toll increases vary between 37.5% and 60%.

BIA News Desk

BIA News Desk
Enlarge Image
Government introduces steep toll hikes amid economic challenges
AA

The toll increases vary between 37.5% and 60%.The General Directorate of Highways (KGM) has announced a significant increase in tolls for highways and bridges, effective from midnight on May 15. The decision comes as the country grapples with economic challenges, with the government having introduced austerity measures.

The tolls for the two bridges passing over İstanbul’s Bosphorus Strait have seen a steep increase,  with one-way car passage fees rising from 15 Turkish liras. Similarly, the Ankara-Niğde Highway tolls have increased by 40%, and the 1915 Çanakkale Bridge tolls by 42%.        

Turkey’s new public spending cuts may affect healthcare, education services, warns economist
Turkey’s new public spending cuts may affect healthcare, education services, warns economist
13 May 2024
Bridge Previous Toll (TL) New Toll (TL) Increase (%)
July 15 Martyrs & Fatih Sultan Mehmet 15 24 60
Osmangazi 290 399 37.50
1915 Çanakkale 295 419 42
Yavuz Sultan Selim 35 49 40

(VK)

Back to Top