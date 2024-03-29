TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
NEWS
Date published: 29 March 2024 12:14
 ~ Modified On: 29 March 2024 12:21
1 min Read

Government continues crackdown on international fugitives

Two internationally sought criminals have been apprehended in İstanbul.

BIA News Desk
BIA News Desk
Government continues crackdown on international fugitives

Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya has announced the capture of two internationally sought criminals, Talgat Baisaov and Maxat Rakhishov, in İstanbul. 

Baisaov, who was on Interpol's red notice for "illegal organization activities and smuggling," and Rakhishov, wanted for "fraud," have been detained and are set to be deported. This operation is part of a broader crackdown by the government on criminals who had found a safe haven in the country in recent years.

Since the forming of the new cabinet after the 2023 elections, Turkey has ramped up efforts to purge its territory of internationally wanted criminals. The move is seen as a strategic step to address concerns raised by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), which had placed Turkey on its 'grey list' due to deficiencies in combating money laundering and terrorist financing. 

Earlier this month, Yerlikaya announced that 372 foreign nationals, 262 of whom were subject to a Red Notice, were apprehended in Turkey.. (VK)

related news
Minister Yerlikaya: '262 individuals wanted with a Red Notice have been apprehended'
7 March 2024
/haber/minister-yerlikaya-262-individuals-wanted-with-a-red-notice-have-been-apprehended-292804
Wanted with a red notice, Eric Schroeder apprehended in İstanbul
27 December 2023
/haber/wanted-with-a-red-notice-eric-schroeder-apprehended-in-istanbul-289831
Wanted with a Red Notice for drug charges, Monaghan captured in İstanbul
6 December 2023
/haber/wanted-with-a-red-notice-for-drug-charges-monaghan-captured-in-istanbul-288911
