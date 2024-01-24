Government adjusts pension increases following backlash

In response to mounting criticism over pension raises, the government has decided to level the playing field, ensuring equal raise percentages for both civil servant retirees and other pensioners.

Minister of Labor and Social Security Vedat Işıkhan announced late yesterday that the raise for all retirees would stand at 49.25%. In the previous decision, civil servant retirees were set to receive this percentage, while workers and business-owner retirees were slated for a 37.57% increase. The minimum wage also saw a proportional increase.

Following these adjustments, the lowest pension now stands at 10,000 liras, an amount that falls below half of the "poverty line for a family of four," as calculated by unions.

In response to the backlash against these raise percentages, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan announced a one-time payment of 5,000 liras to retirees.

As criticisms persist and discussions in the General Assembly of the Grand National Assembly of Turkey on Tuesday touched on the adequacy of the raises, Minister Işıkhan's statement underscored the resonance of public reactions.

Işıkhan further noted that the difference arising from the additional raise would be paid within a week after being published in the Official Gazette. (AEK/VK)