Golden Orange Film Festival continues amid censorship debate and protests

The 61st edition of the Antalya International Golden Orange Film Festival kicked off on Oct 5, featuring film screenings and panel discussions.

Yesterday, the festival hosted a screening of The Girl with the Needle, directed by Magnus von Horn, as part of the International Film Competition. The film featured performances by actors Vic Carmen Sonne, Trine Dyrholm, Besir Zeciri, and Tessa Hoder.

However, last year’s controversial cancellation continues to overshadow the festival amid “censorship” debates and protests.

The previous edition of the festival was canceled after the documentary Kanun Hükmü (The Decree) was twice removed from the program, sparking widespread censorship discussions. The documentary profiles civil servants dismissed under emergency decrees enacted following the 2016 coup attempt. It was targeted by pro-government circles for allegedly promoting the Fetullah Gülen cult, an Islamic group held responsible for the coup.

The "Free Orange" event organized by the Art for Freefom Initiative

The Art for Freedom Initiative continued to protest the censorship applied to Kanun Hükmü.

The initiative has organized an alternative screening series, titled Free Orange Film Screenings, at Baküs Stage in Antalya’s Muratpaşa district. The series includes films previously censored at the festival, such as Kanun Hükmü, Bir Kar Tanesinin Ömrü (The Lifespan of a Snowflake) and Yeryüzü Aşkın Yüzü Oluncaya Dek (Until the Earth Becomes the Face of Love).

The Antalya Governor's Office issued a ban on the screening of Kanun Hükmü, which the initiative said in response, “We refuse to remain silent in the face of censorship that attempts to silence any voice that does not align with the official narrative.

‘The festival was politicized’

At the opening ceremony on Oct 5, Antalya Mayor Muhittin Böcek highlighted the significance of the festival for the city, saying, “Golden Orange means believing and achieving for Antalya.”

In his speech, Böcek also addressed the political controversies surrounding last year’s event. “Last year, we were deeply saddened that our Golden Orange was politicized due to the local elections. However, we have left behind the misfortunes, grievances, and frustrations. We were determined to do everything we could.

“I would like to thank the artists, journalists, cinema workers, and our valued public for standing by us in our struggle to overcome these challenges.”

Farah Zeynep Abdullah (l) receiving her awar from Işıl Yücesoy. (AA)

During the opening ceremony, veteran actors Erdal Özyağcılar, Işıl Yücesoy, Müjdat Gezen, Selçuk Yöntem, and Şerif Sezer were honored with Lifetime Achievement Awards. Additionally, actors Farah Zeynep Abdullah and Aras Bulut İynemli were presented with the Achievement Award.

In her acceptance speech, Farah Zeynep Abdullah remarked, “Yesterday was bad, today is worse... and I’m scared that things will get even worse. I’ll keep this short. I want to dedicate this award to the women who keep going, those who speak out, who get tired but don’t give up, in this male-dominated system that we can’t even call an industry yet.” (VK)