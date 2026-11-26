Gold production has resumed at the Çöpler Gold Mine in the İliç district of Erzincan, eastern Turkey, where operations were suspended following a landslide that killed nine workers in Feb 2024.

The mine’s operator, Anagold Madencilik, told Bloomberg that it began processing stockpiled ore at its pressure oxidation facility in the third quarter of this year under a temporary operating permit.

The resumption of production was not publicly announced before operations restarted.

Anagold aims to produce approximately 1.3 metric tons of gold by the end of the year. Before operations were suspended, the mine produced around 6.9 metric tons annually, equivalent to roughly one-fifth of Turkey’s total gold production in 2023.

The resumption of operations follows more than two years of uncertainty after the disaster and the withdrawal of Canada-based SSR Mining from the project.

SSR Mining sold its 80% stake in the Çöpler Gold Mine to Cengiz Holding for 1.49 billion US dollars in June. Lidya Madencilik also holds a stake in the mine.

Trial continues

The 2024 landslide killed nine workers and raised concerns over possible cyanide contamination of the Euphrates River, which flows through Turkey, Syria and Iraq.

The Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change Ministry said at the time that testing had found no evidence of contamination.

Forty-three defendants are standing trial on charges of "causing the death and injury of multiple people through negligence" in connection with the disaster.

At the ninth hearing in October, the court rejected requests to place defendants in pretrial detention. It also ruled to await a new expert report and keep arrest warrants for fugitive defendants in effect.

The next hearing is scheduled for Jan 26.

The indictment identifies 12 defendants as primarily at fault and 31 as secondarily at fault. Prosecutors are seeking prison sentences of between two and 15 years for each defendant.

Three Canadian executives of the company that operated the mine at the time also face additional prison sentences of between two months and one year on charges of "causing environmental pollution through negligence."

Government targets annual production of 100 tons

Turkey is one of the world’s major gold importers, with gold accounting for more than 60% of the Central Bank’s reserves.

Speaking in parliament earlier this week, Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar said the government aimed to increase Turkey’s annual gold production to 100 metric tons.

He did not specify a timeline for reaching the target. (HA/VK)