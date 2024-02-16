Gold mine disaster: Canadian executive of the company also detained

The Canadian official of the company is among those detained in the investigation into the leach heap collapse at the Çöpler Gold Mine owned by Anagold Mining in the İliç district of Erzincan on February 13.

As part of the investigation conducted by the Erzincan Chief Public Prosecutor's Office, 8 people are currently in custody.

In a written statement from the Chief Public Prosecutor's Office, it was noted that four Public Prosecutors have been assigned to the incident in which nine citizens were trapped under the soil.

Expert report expected

The statement noted that exploration and examination procedures have been conducted in the area, and evidence has been collected meticulously. The following information was provided:

"Soil and water samples have been taken from the scene and its surroundings, and these samples have been sent to authorized chemistry laboratories for analysis.

In order to determine the responsible parties and their negligence in the incident, an expert committee of 8 people consisting of environmental, mining, geological, chemical, construction, agricultural, and surveying engineers, as well as occupational health and safety experts, has been appointed to conduct the necessary examinations at the scene. The experts are expected to complete their report.

As a result of the evidence obtained in the course of the investigation, a total of 8 individuals, including a Canadian national holding the position of employer representative for the relevant company, who is assessed to have negligence in the occurrence of the incident according to initial findings, were detained on February 14.

