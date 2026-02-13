TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Homepage
News Authors Galleries Reports Library
Search
Show categoriesHide categoriesCategories
TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Search Homepage
bianet-Bağımsız İletişim Ağı
Show menuHide menu
bianet biamag türkçe kurdî
SECTIONS
News Authors Special Reports Projects Library Galleries Search on the website
CATEGORIES
SOCIAL MEDIA
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram RSS E-bulletin
CORPORATE
About Us Contact Data protection policy Privacy Policy
NEWS
DP: Date Published: 13.02.2026 13:08 13 February 2026 13:08
 ~  MO: Modified On: 13.02.2026 13:14 13 February 2026 13:14
Read Read:  2 minute

God Is an Astronaut concert in İstanbul canceled without explanation

The cancellation follows a ban on two metal bands' concert following online campaigns accusing them of promoting satanism.

BIA News Desk

BIA News Desk

Enlarge Image
God Is an Astronaut concert in İstanbul canceled without explanation
Stéphane Gallay

A concert by Irish post-rock band God Is an Astronaut scheduled to take place tonight at Zorlu PSM in İstanbul was canceled hours before the event.

No explanation was provided by organizers while the event announcement was removed from Zorlu PSM’s official website.

The was the third such incident this week. On Feb 10, concerts by metal bands Slaughter to Prevail and Behemoth were also called off. Those cancellations followed online campaigns by pro-government social media accounts accusing the bands of promoting satanism.

İstanbul cancels Slaughter To Prevail and Behemoth concerts after ‘satanism’ accusations
İstanbul cancels Slaughter To Prevail and Behemoth concerts after ‘satanism’ accusations
10 February 2026

No official statements have been made regarding the reasons behind the cancellations.

Manifest 'girl band' faces obscenity probe over age-restricted concert
Manifest 'girl band' faces obscenity probe over age-restricted concert
8 September 2025
One of Türkiye's longest-running rock festivals banned 'to protect public security'
One of Türkiye's longest-running rock festivals banned 'to protect public security'
11 August 2022
More concerts of protest musicians banned by AKP municipalities
More concerts of protest musicians banned by AKP municipalities
24 May 2022

(VK)

Origin
Istanbul
concert ban Concert bans
Hak odaklı, çok sesli, bağımsız gazeteciliği güçlendirmek için bianet desteğinizi bekliyor.
Google ile Katkıda Bulunun
HAK ODAKLI, ÇOK SESLİ,
BAĞIMSIZ GAZETECİLİĞİ GÜÇLENDİRELİM!
bianet'e destek olmak için tıklayın
Back to Top