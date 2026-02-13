God Is an Astronaut concert in İstanbul canceled without explanation

A concert by Irish post-rock band God Is an Astronaut scheduled to take place tonight at Zorlu PSM in İstanbul was canceled hours before the event.

No explanation was provided by organizers while the event announcement was removed from Zorlu PSM’s official website.

The was the third such incident this week. On Feb 10, concerts by metal bands Slaughter to Prevail and Behemoth were also called off. Those cancellations followed online campaigns by pro-government social media accounts accusing the bands of promoting satanism.

İstanbul cancels Slaughter To Prevail and Behemoth concerts after ‘satanism’ accusations

No official statements have been made regarding the reasons behind the cancellations.

(VK)