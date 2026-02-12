Giresun district mayor suspended following arrest for alleged child abuse

The Interior Ministry has suspended Hasbi Dede, mayor of Görele district in Giresun province in northeastern Turkey, after his arrest on charges of sexual harassment of a minor.

Dede, a member of the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP), initially provided a statement to prosecutors on Feb 9 regarding allegations that he harassed a child via social media. Following the statement, a court released him under judicial control measures, including an international travel ban. Dede denied the allegations during his testimony.

After the Görele Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office appealed the release, authorities summoned Dede for further testimony on Feb 10 and the court subsequently ordered his arrest. The charges involve "sexual harassment against a child by utilizing the convenience provided by electronic communication tools."

The ministry announced the suspension in a statement that read, "Görele Mayor Hasbi Dede has been suspended from duty by the Interior Ministry as a temporary measure in accordance with Article 127 of the Constitution and Article 47 of Municipal Law No. 5393, following his arrest for the crime of 'Sexual Harassment Against a Child' by the Görele 1st Penal Court of First Instance."

bianet is Monitoring Male Violence

(NÖ/VK)