TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Homepage
News Authors Galleries Reports Library
Search
Show categoriesHide categoriesCategories
TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Search Homepage
bianet-Bağımsız İletişim Ağı
Show menuHide menu
bianet biamag türkçe kurdî
SECTIONS
News Authors Special Reports Projects Library Galleries Search on the website
CATEGORIES
SOCIAL MEDIA
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram RSS E-bulletin
CORPORATE
About Us Contact Data protection policy Privacy Policy
NEWS
Date published: 2 June 2025 09:00
 ~ Modified On: 2 June 2025 17:32
2 min Read

Gezi commemoration met with heavy police crackdown: 95 detained

On the 12th anniversary of the Gezi Protests, hundreds gathered in İstanbul’s Taksim area despite intense police blockades, chanting slogans in memory of those who lost their lives and demanding justice. The event was met with heavy police intervention, resulting in 95 arrests.

Evrim Kepenek

TRTürkçesini Oku
Evrim Kepenek

Evrim Kepenek

TRTürkçesini Oku
Enlarge Image
Gezi commemoration met with heavy police crackdown: 95 detained
Photo: Evrim Kepenek/bianet

Taksim Solidarity Coordination had called for a commemoration under the slogan “Darkness will go, Gezi remains.” In response, İstanbul’s Beyoğlu district saw a heavy police presence, with barricades erected early in the day and riot police stationed at key locations. All side streets leading to İstiklal Avenue and Galatasaray Square were sealed off.

As coordination members were removed from İstiklal Avenue, demonstrators regrouped in side streets, particularly Mis Street, which became the focal point of the gathering.

The protest included participation from DEM Party MPs Kezban Konukçu and Çiçek Otlu. A memorial for those killed during the Gezi protests began with reading out their names, followed by slogans such as “Everywhere is Taksim, everywhere is resistance” and “Long live revolution and socialism.” Protesters also paid tribute to the late DEM Party MP and Parliamentary Deputy Speaker Sırrı Süreyya Önder, who passed away on May 3, with chants promising to bring peace in his memory.

Police crackdown and detentions

Following a press statement, student groups attempting to march toward Taksim were met with police intervention. Security forces blocked members of the press from filming and reportedly used physical force to detain protesters.

The İstanbul branch of the Contemporary Lawyers Association (ÇHD) reported that 95 people were taken into custody, including one minor. 83 of them were released on May 31, while the remaining 12 were released yesterday (June 1) after appearing at İstanbul’s Çağlayan Courthouse.

(AB/EMK/DT)

Origin
Istanbul
gezi protests
Evrim Kepenek
Evrim Kepenek
@kepenekevrimm [email protected] all articles of the author
bianet kadın ve LGBTİ+ haberleri editörü (Ekim 2018- Şubat 2025). bianet stajyerlerinden (2000-2001). Cumhuriyet, BirGün, DİHA, Jinha, Jin News, İMC TV için muhabirlik yaptı. Rize'de...

bianet kadın ve LGBTİ+ haberleri editörü (Ekim 2018- Şubat 2025). bianet stajyerlerinden (2000-2001). Cumhuriyet, BirGün, DİHA, Jinha, Jin News, İMC TV için muhabirlik yaptı. Rize'de yerel gazetelerde çalıştı. Sivil Sayfalar, Yeşil Gazete, Journo ve sektör dergileri için yazılar yazdı, haberleri yayınlandı. Hemşin kültür dergisi GOR’un kurucu yazarlarından. Yeşilden Maviye Karadenizden Kadın Portreleri, Sırtında Sepeti, Medya ve Yalanlar isimli kitaplara katkı sundu. Musa Anter Gazetecilik (2011) ve Türkiye Psikiyatri Derneği (2024) en iyi haber ödülü sahibi. Türkiye Gazeteciler Sendikası Kadın ve LGBTİ+ Komisyonu kurucularından. Sendikanın İstanbul Şubesi yöneticilerinden (2023-2027). İstanbul Üniversitesi Avrupa Birliği ve Bilgi Üniversitesi Uluslararası İlişkiler bölümlerinden mezun. Toplumsal cinsiyet odaklı habercilik ve cinsiyet temelli şiddet haberciliği alanında atölyeler düzenliyor. Şubat 2025'den bu yana kadın haberleri editörü olarak çalışıyor.

show more
Hak odaklı, çok sesli, bağımsız gazeteciliği güçlendirmek için bianet desteğinizi bekliyor.
Google ile Katkıda Bulunun
HAK ODAKLI, ÇOK SESLİ,
BAĞIMSIZ GAZETECİLİĞİ GÜÇLENDİRELİM!
bianet'e destek olmak için tıklayın
other articles
How many people have been arrested in the Istanbul Municipality operations?
23 May 2025
How many people have been arrested in the Istanbul Municipality operations?
MALE VIOLENCE MONITORING REPORT APRIL 2025
Men killed 36 women in April
7 May 2025
Men killed 36 women in April
Two sides of May Day in İstanbul: Police crackdown and celebrations under control
1 May 2025
Two sides of May Day in İstanbul: Police crackdown and celebrations under control
Preliminary probe into police violence during İmamoğlu protests
22 April 2025
Preliminary probe into police violence during İmamoğlu protests
Astrologist released after two months in detention over social media post on Bahçeli’s health
21 April 2025
Astrologist released after two months in detention over social media post on Bahçeli’s health
Back to Top