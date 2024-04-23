Germany’s Steinmeier faces ‘Gaza’ protests in Turkey

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier encountered protests on the first two days of his visit to Turkey over Germany’s support for Israel in the Gaza war. Yesterday in İstanbul and today in the southeastern city of Antep, he faced demonstrations by Islamist groups.

Gathering under the banner of the Gaziantep Jerusalem Platform, protesters assembled near an elementary school where Steinmeier was scheduled to visit in the Şehitkamil district. They chanted slogans like "Israel, the murderer; Germany, the collaborator” while displaying banners in German and English.

Speaking on behalf of the group, Murat Şahin, the President of the İHH Humanitarian Aid Association in Antep, stated that they aimed, on the occasion of Turkey's April 23 Children's Day, to remind Steinmeier that there are also children in Gaza.

Escorted by police security measures, Steinmeier's vehicle proceeded to Gazikent Elementary School.

Steinmeier is visiting Turkey for a three-day trip marking the 100th anniversary of the start of diplomatic relations between the two countries. Having held his first meeting with recently re-elected Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu in İstanbul yesterday, Steinmeier is scheduled to meet with President Erdoğan on the final day of his visit. (AD/VK)