TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Homepage
News Authors Galleries Library
Search
Show categoriesHide categoriesCategories
TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Search Homepage
bianet-Bağımsız İletişim Ağı
Show menuHide menu
bianet biamag english kurdî
SECTIONS
News Authors Projects Library Galleries Search on the website
CATEGORIES
SOCIAL MEDIA
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram RSS E-bulletin
CORPORATE
About Us Contact Data protection policy Privacy Policy
NEWS
Date published: 23 April 2024 17:34
 ~ Modified On: 23 April 2024 17:40
1 min Read

Germany’s Steinmeier faces ‘Gaza’ protests in Turkey

On a three-day trip to the country, Steinmeier faced demonstrations in İstanbul and Antep.

BIA News Desk
TRTürkçesini Oku

BIA News Desk
TRTürkçesini Oku
Enlarge Image
Germany’s Steinmeier faces ‘Gaza’ protests in Turkey

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier encountered protests on the first two days of his visit to Turkey over Germany’s support for Israel in the Gaza war. Yesterday in İstanbul and today in the southeastern city of Antep, he faced demonstrations by Islamist groups.

Gathering under the banner of the Gaziantep Jerusalem Platform, protesters assembled near an elementary school where Steinmeier was scheduled to visit in the Şehitkamil district. They chanted slogans like "Israel, the murderer; Germany, the collaborator” while displaying banners in German and English.

Speaking on behalf of the group, Murat Şahin, the President of the İHH Humanitarian Aid Association in Antep, stated that they aimed, on the occasion of Turkey's April 23 Children's Day, to remind Steinmeier that there are also children in Gaza.

Escorted by police security measures, Steinmeier's vehicle proceeded to Gazikent Elementary School.

Steinmeier is visiting Turkey for a three-day trip marking the 100th anniversary of the start of diplomatic relations between the two countries. Having held his first meeting with recently re-elected Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu in İstanbul yesterday, Steinmeier is scheduled to meet with President Erdoğan on the final day of his visit. (AD/VK)

israel - palestine conflict Frank Walter Steinmeier
related news
Zorlu Holding, SOCAR protested over ties to Israel at university event in İstanbul
Today 17:52
/haber/zorlu-holding-socar-protested-over-ties-to-israel-at-university-event-in-istanbul-294618
related news
Zorlu Holding, SOCAR protested over ties to Israel at university event in İstanbul
Today 17:52
/haber/zorlu-holding-socar-protested-over-ties-to-israel-at-university-event-in-istanbul-294618
Back to Top