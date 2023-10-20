German justice minister: Attacks on Rojava are unacceptable

During a session where members of the German federal government, led by Chancellor Olaf Scholz, answered questions in the Parliament regarding the Israel-Gaza conflict, Clara Bünger, a member of the Left Party, brought up Turkey's attacks on civilian settlements in Northern and Eastern Syria (Rojava).

Reminding everyone of the increasing attacks on Rojava, Bünger stated, "In these attacks, civilians, including women and children, have been killed, and the infrastructure of residential areas has been bombed." She continued her words by saying:

"Do these attacks on Rojava not violate international law?"

"Mr. Buschmann, a moment ago, while talking about attacks on Israel, you emphasized that attacks violating international law should not go unpunished. Likewise, the Scientific Service of the Federal Parliament itself had previously reported that Turkey violated international law with these attacks. So, Mr. Buschmann, as a Minister of Justice, do you not think that attacks targeting Northern and Eastern Syria constitute a violation of international law?"

"Absolutely no civilian infrastructure should be bombed"

According to MA, Justice Minister Marco Buschmann responded, "From a humanitarian perspective, the matter of international law is clear and straightforward. Civil settlements should absolutely not be targeted, and civilian infrastructure should absolutely not be bombed. If such attacks take place, it means a violation of international law from a humanitarian perspective."

Buschmann emphasized that the attacks on Rojava are "unacceptable" and said, "I do not have detailed information on this matter at the moment. However, targeting civilian objectives is a violation of international law."

"Why has there been no investigation opened yet?"

Bünger spoke again and asked why there has still been no investigation opened on this matter.

In his response, Buschmann stated, "The matter of whether such an investigation will be opened falls within the responsibility of the independent Federal Prosecutor's Office. I will inquire about the criteria they have and get back to you." (NT/VK)