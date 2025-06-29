Gay politician among 41 detained as police storm LGBTI+ event in İstanbul

Police detained dozens of members of the Workers’ Party of Turkey (TİP) yesterday during an LGBTI+ themed public gathering in Kadıköy, İstanbul.

The party said the event was disrupted without prior warning or justification, despite having obtained permission in advance from the Kadıköy district governor.

The intervention took place as party member and former TV anchor İrfan Değirmenci was addressing the crowd in Yoğurtçu Park. Yet police forcibly apprehended Değirmenci in the middle of his speech. Değirmenci, a well-known journalist, entered politics with TİP in 2023 and came out as gay last year.

After the altercation in the park the detainees were taken to the İstanbul Police Department in the Fatih district on the European side of the city. Of the 41 people detained during the event, 28 were released today by the prosecutor’s office. The remaining 13, including İrfan Değirmenci, were referred to the court with a request for release under judicial control.

The court upheld the prosecutor’s request, releasing the individuals with an international travel ban and a requirement to regularly check in at a police station.

Video showing the moments when police disrupted the event:

Talya Aydın of TİP’s LGBTI+ Bureau spoke to bianet, describing the incident as an act of censorship specifically targeting Değirmenci.

“Today’s event at Yoğurtçu Park was organized with permission from the district governor’s office. İrfan Değirmenci gave a speech as part of a public forum, talking about Pride Month and his personal journey as an LGBTI+ citizen, journalist, and politician," she said. "Right after that, the police surrounded the park and blocked everyone in. It was clearly a targeted act of censorship against Değirmenci’s speech.”

Aydın noted that despite complying with Law No. 2911 on public assemblies, the group was not allowed to disperse. “In the end, nearly 40 people were detained, including our party members and citizens who had come to listen. Irfan Değirmenci, an openly gay citizen who insists on living freely, and everyone present, whether affiliated or not, were taken into custody in violation of their constitutional rights.”

'Being LGBTI+ is neither banned nor illegal'

Aydın stressed that LGBTI+ individuals are being marginalized under the framework of the "acceptable citizen" narrative and that collective resistance is necessary.

“Our comrade İrfan Değirmenci has long been targeted on social media because of his LGBTI+ identity," she said. "So it’s no coincidence that he was attacked. It’s important to emphasize: being LGBTI+ is not a crime in the Republic of Turkey. There is no law prohibiting it."

She added, “Yes, there are attempts to criminalize LGBTI+ identities through pending legislation. But even before any such law has been passed, police—acting on the discretion of the district governor, the lowest level of the executive branch—intervened today with no legal basis.”

“This represents a new level of lawlessness. Just days ago, we saw a ministry raise the legal age for gender-affirming hormone therapy from 18 to 21 through a general directive, despite this being a medical issue that should be legislated by parliament.

"Today, we saw another example of these 'fait accompli' policies. Just like during last week’s Trans Pride March, we’re witnessing how the notion of the ‘acceptable citizen’ is being used to enforce a mechanism that represses LGBTI+ existence through coded language and targeted restrictions. We have no choice but to fight back together.”

Condemnation from union

The DİSK Press Workers (Basın-İş) union issued a statement condemning the detention of Değirmenci.

“Our member and journalist İrfan Değirmenci was detained while speaking at a TİP event in Yoğurtçu Park, held as part of Pride Week,” the union said. “The detention of our colleague is an attack on Pride Week and on the struggle for equality and justice. We call on authorities to immediately release him and all others who were detained.” (TY/VK)