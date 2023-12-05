Gas supply of 123,000, electricity supply of 70,000 cut off due to debts in the first 6 months

Republican People's Party (CHP) Niğde Deputy Ömer Fethi Gürer inquired Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar about the numerical data concerning subscribers whose gas and electricity were cut off due to debts.

In a written response to Gürer's question proposal, Minister Bayraktar revealed that in the first six months of 2023, the gas supply of 122,000 natural gas subscribers was discontinued due to outstanding debts. During the same period, Minister Bayraktar stated that the number of subscribers whose electricity was cut off due to debts was 69,278.

"Electricity reconnected on same day or within a week for the majority"

Minister Bayraktar also shared information that two-thirds of electricity subscribers subject to cuts due to debts have their electricity reconnected on the same day, and four-fifths within a week.

Furthermore, Minister Bayraktar addressed Gürer's question about citizens with natural gas in their homes but choosing not to use it. Bayraktar highlighted a 7.30% decrease in natural gas consumption in the first 9 months of 2023 compared to the same period last year, attributing this decline largely to a reduction in gas usage in both industry and residential areas. He explained that the decrease in residential gas usage is likely due to higher-than-average temperature values, exceeding seasonal averages.

"Increase in natural gas prices led to a reduction in consumption"

Commenting on Minister Bayraktar's responses, Gürer drew attention to the nationwide figures of 19,521,888 natural gas subscribers and 49,484,768 electricity subscribers. He emphasized, "The fact that more than 122,000 natural gas and nearly 70,000 electricity subscribers experienced cuts due to their debts in the first six months of the year highlights the extent of the high cost of living and poverty in our country."

Gürer argued that the increase in natural gas prices has led to a reduction in natural gas consumption. He also asserted that the existence of those who had their electricity and natural gas cut despite those who need receive electricity consumption assistance, and despite over 4 million households receive social assistance, indicates a deepening of the problems. (HA/PE)