Gap between minimum wage and poverty line closing

The Confederation of Turkish Trade Unions (TÜRK-İŞ) has released the January results of its monthly "Poverty and Destitution Threshold Research," conducted regularly to highlight the 'livelihood conditions.'

According to the research:

The monthly expenditure required for a four-person family to be able to eat healthily, balanced, and adequately (poverty threshold) is 15,048 lira.

The total amount of compulsory monthly expenditures for other necessities such as clothing, housing (rent, electricity, water, fuel), transportation, education, health, and similar needs, in addition to food expenses (poverty line), is 49,019 lira.

The 'cost of living' for a single employee has risen to 19,630 lira per month.

In December, TÜRK-İŞ measured the poverty threshold at 14,431 lira, the poverty line at 47,009 lira, and the cost of living for a single employee at 18,796 lira.

Food inflation

Furthermore, TÜRK-İŞ noted that the minimum spending for food for a 4-person family residing in Ankara increased by 4.27% compared to the previous month. The calculated rate of change over the last 12 months was 69.76%.

According to the research, the increase in meat prices continued this month, with the highest increase observed in fish prices. There was an average increase of 32 lira in fish prices, and the price per kilogram of anchovy rose to 120 lira.

There was a slight increase in the price of eggs per piece, with chicken prices rising by 5 lira compared to the previous month, with an average kilogram price of 77 lira on the shelves.

In January, the price of bread increased, and the price of a 200-gram bread in Ankara rose to 8 lira. The highest increase in the legumes group was observed in green lentils, with the kilogram price reaching 86 lira.

The average price per kilogram of vegetables was 34.34 lira, while the average price per kilogram of fruit was calculated to be 34.25 lira.

There has been an average increase of 30 lira in the price per liter of olive oil. The liter of olive oil is now being sold at an average of 330 lira. Similarly, with a price increase of 17 lira, black olives are priced at an average of 225 lira, and green olives are priced at an average of 190 lira on supermarket shelves.(HA/PE)