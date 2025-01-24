Galatasaray's Osimhen assaults journalists at İstanbul nightclub

Galatasaray footballer Victor Osimhen assaulted journalists outside a nightclub in Maslak, İstanbul, on Jan 22, according to multiple reports.

The incident reportedly occurred when the Nigerian footballer, accompanied by a group of friends, exited the venue and encountered journalists attempting to photograph the player.

Osimhen is accused of reacting aggressively upon seeing the cameras. Reports allege that he initially offered money to the journalists to delete their footage. When his request was denied, the situation reportedly escalated into verbal and physical assault.

Sabah newspaper reported, “Our reporter was surrounded, and his camera was forcibly taken. The footballer, shouting profanities, tried to delete the photos on the device.”

Posta newspaper stated, “Osimhen reacted harshly to the journalists trying to photograph him. He both physically and verbally attacked them, threatening them and punching our colleague, Tolga Bozduman.”

Bozduman recounted the incident, saying, “Three of my colleagues and I were photographing Osimhen at the door. He lost his temper as the flash went off and ran toward me, shouting. He tried to grab my camera, but I held onto it. Then he punched me in the head. My right side still hurts. Afterward, he started cursing and said, ‘Delete the footage, and I’ll pay you.’ When I refused, he threatened, ‘I’ll ruin you.’”

Milliyet newspaper also reported that the football player threatened and attempted to bribe the journalists to erase the images.

Neither Galatasaray nor Osimhen has issued an official statement on the allegations.

The 26-year-old striker, among Europe's most valuable footballers, joined Galatsaray from Italy's Napoli on loan at the beginning of the season. (VK)