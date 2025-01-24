TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Homepage
News Authors Galleries Reports Library
Search
Show categoriesHide categoriesCategories
TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Search Homepage
bianet-Bağımsız İletişim Ağı
Show menuHide menu
bianet biamag türkçe kurdî
SECTIONS
News Authors Special Reports Projects Library Galleries Search on the website
CATEGORIES
SOCIAL MEDIA
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram RSS E-bulletin
CORPORATE
About Us Contact Data protection policy Privacy Policy
MEDIA
Date published: 24 January 2025 12:37
 ~ Modified On: 24 January 2025 17:26
2 min Read

Galatasaray's Osimhen assaults journalists at İstanbul nightclub

The footballer reportedly threatened and attempted to bribe the journalists to erase the photos they took. One journalist said Osimhen punched him in the head.

BIA News Desk

BIA News Desk

Enlarge Image
Galatasaray's Osimhen assaults journalists at İstanbul nightclub
Osimhen during the Galatasaray - Dynamo Kyiv match on Jan 21. (AA)

Galatasaray footballer Victor Osimhen assaulted journalists outside a nightclub in Maslak, İstanbul, on Jan 22, according to multiple reports.

The incident reportedly occurred when the Nigerian footballer, accompanied by a group of friends, exited the venue and encountered journalists attempting to photograph the player.

Osimhen is accused of reacting aggressively upon seeing the cameras. Reports allege that he initially offered money to the journalists to delete their footage. When his request was denied, the situation reportedly escalated into verbal and physical assault.

Sabah newspaper reported, “Our reporter was surrounded, and his camera was forcibly taken. The footballer, shouting profanities, tried to delete the photos on the device.”

Posta newspaper stated, “Osimhen reacted harshly to the journalists trying to photograph him. He both physically and verbally attacked them, threatening them and punching our colleague, Tolga Bozduman.”

Bozduman recounted the incident, saying, “Three of my colleagues and I were photographing Osimhen at the door. He lost his temper as the flash went off and ran toward me, shouting. He tried to grab my camera, but I held onto it. Then he punched me in the head. My right side still hurts. Afterward, he started cursing and said, ‘Delete the footage, and I’ll pay you.’ When I refused, he threatened, ‘I’ll ruin you.’”

Milliyet newspaper also reported that the football player threatened and attempted to bribe the journalists to erase the images.

Neither Galatasaray nor Osimhen has issued an official statement on the allegations.

The 26-year-old striker, among Europe's most valuable footballers, joined Galatsaray from Italy's Napoli on loan at the beginning of the season. (VK)

Origin
Istanbul
journalists attacked
Hak odaklı, çok sesli, bağımsız gazeteciliği güçlendirmek için bianet desteğinizi bekliyor.
Google ile Katkıda Bulunun
HAK ODAKLI, ÇOK SESLİ,
BAĞIMSIZ GAZETECİLİĞİ GÜÇLENDİRELİM!
bianet'e destek olmak için tıklayın
Back to Top