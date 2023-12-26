Gabar Mountain declared 'special security zone'

The Gabar Mountain in the souheastern Şırnak province has been designated as a "Temporary Special Security Zone" by the Şırnak Governor's Office for 15 days.

The decision comes after two deadly attacks by the PKK targeting Turkish military outposts in Iraq's Kurdistan region on December 22 and 23, killing 12 soldiers. The mountain is situated near Turkey's border with Iraq.

The announcement from the governorate regarding the entry ban until January 10th is as follows:

"To ensure national security, maintain public order and safety, prevent crimes, protect fundamental rights and freedoms, safeguard the rights and freedoms of others, prevent violent incidents, and proactively address any adverse situations, pursuant to Article 11 of Law No. 5442 on Provincial Administration and Article 32/A of Law No. 2565 on Military Prohibited and Security Zone," said the governor's office.

"The Gabar Mountain Region within the boundaries of Şırnak City Center and Güçlükonak district has been declared a 'Temporary Special Security Zone' for a period of (15) fifteen days, from December 27, 2023, to January 10, 2024 (inclusive). This is aimed at ensuring that citizens who may go to these areas are not adversely affected by illegal elements in these regions and the measures to be taken against them.

"Entry to the mentioned areas is prohibited for the safety of life and property of our citizens." (TY/VK)