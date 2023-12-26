Funerals of deceased soldiers turn into a subject of political debate

Özgür Özel, the Chairperson of the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) attended the funeral ceremony in Manisa for Infantry Contracted Private Enis Budak, who lost his life in the "Operation Claw-Lock" area in northern Iraq on Sunday (December 24).

During his arrival at the mosque where the ceremony was held, a group shouted slogans against Özel.

A citizen who said, "I am the martyr's relative," expressed his disapproval to the group shouting "Shame" and "Get out, Özgür."

"Please, I invite everyone to calmness. Everyone is our guest, our pride. Let's not embarrass the martyr here," he said.

Özel's response to Erdoğan's statement

Özgür Özel responded yesterday (December 25) to President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's words following these incidents at the funeral, where Erdoğan said, "This person went to Manisa, supposedly to make a show of strength."

Özgür Özel said, "I listened to the statement 'This person went to Manisa supposedly to make a show of strength' with shame and shuddering."

"What kind of show of strength is this?" the main opposition party leader asked. He added, "Can there be such heartlessness? We are going to a martyr's funeral, and he calls it a show of strength. A show of strength is putting one hand on the martyr's coffin and taking a microphone in the other hand to make political statements there. Since when has going to a martyr's funeral become a show of strength? Is it a success to bring people from neighboring districts, cities, and make them shout slogans against us there? Who decides on this, is going to a funeral a show of strength, or is making 'insults' there a show of strength? Which one hurts the martyr?"

Stating that the soldier's family also made a statement regarding what happened at the funeral and condemned the protests, Özgür Özel said, "They said, 'Özgür Özel is also our family's child.'" He continued as follows:

"Is there anything more to say? The martyr's family says, 'We are ashamed of what happened, we condemn what happened. They have gathered a few people, brought them, and made them shout,' they say. 'This has nothing to do with our family; Özgür Özel is also a child of our family,' they say. I am a child of Manisa. I do not approve of such behavior in Manisa or anywhere in any of the 81 provinces. We could also do the same. Should we respond to Erdoğan in the same way? If we respond in the same way, will he be pleased if the courtyards of mosques turn into places for political protests? Can't we take our youth branches and make them shout the same slogans, is that a skill? The skill in such situations is to establish an emotional connection with the family, to keep calm even if you are so sad and angry, and to show resilience."

What happened?

12 soldiers lost their lives in the region of the ongoing Operation Claw-Lock by the Turkish Armed Forces in Northern Iraq, with six deaths announced on Friday (December 22) and six more on Saturday by the Ministry of Defense.

After the deaths of the soldiers, Özgür Özel was targeted by the government because the CHP did not sign the joint statement of the Justice and Development Party (AKP), Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), İYİ Party, and the Felicity Party parliament groups.

AKP Spokesperson Ömer Çelik stated, "It is a shameful attitude for CHP Chairperson Özgür Özel to set conditions for signing the joint statement condemning terrorism by parties in the noble Parliament. Instead of standing alongside the Turkish soldiers and condemning PKK terrorism under the roof of the Turkish Grand National Assembly, the CHP administration pursued other agendas by putting forward excuses.

Özgür Özel, on the other hand, had responded to this by saying, "We hang flags on houses that don't even have windows, and then we sign a joint statement in the Parliament. Then the issue is closed until the news of the next martyrdom. We will no longer do this." Özgür Özel also used the following expressions: "We will not meet with an incompetent government that makes mistakes and does not answer questions on the same A4 paper to grant legitimacy to it. You are confused today because your routine has been disrupted, and you are wondering what to say, because we, as the main opposition, have not easily fallen in line behind you. You are confused because we reminded you of your responsibility, you are confused because today we are asking for information from the Minister of National Defense, and you are in a state of incompetence. Then I have nothing to say to Ömer Çelik."

""Supporting the armed forces in the fight against terrorism is one thing, not discussing the mistakes made by the government is another," Özel had added. (HA/PE)