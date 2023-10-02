Funeral held for veterinarian killed to hijack his car prior to Ankara bomb attack

The funeral of 24-year-old Mikail Bozlağan, who was killed in Kayseri after his car was hijacked prior to yesterday's (October 1) attack at the entrance of the Ministry of Interior's General Directorate of Security, was held today in Kayseri. The funeral ceremony took place at Çarşı Mosque in Develi district, and it was attended by Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz and Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya.

The attackers, who had shot Mikail Bozlağan in the head between Çataoluk and Avlağa neighborhoods near the bridge, had driven to Ankara with the stolen vehicle and carried out the attack in front of the Ministry of Interior on Sunday (October 1).

Bahri Bozlağan, a relative of Mikail Bozlağan, stated to NTV TV channel, "I received a call from my nephew, there was an explosion in Ankara, and the car my child used was there. I confirmed it with his partner, asking, 'Is this your car?' He said, 'It's our boss's car' because there was a box with medicines in the back. The poor boy had bought pipes to install a heater in his house. The pipes are visible there. He's married, it's been two years, and he has a six-month-old baby."

The Ministry of Interior announced that the identity of one of the individuals responsible for the attack in front of the Ministry had been determined through DNA analysis, and the attacker's codename was "Kanivar Erdal," real name Hasan Oğuz. The identity of the other assailant is still under investigation.

The Ministry also stated that two police officers injured in the incident are still undergoing treatment.

9,700 grams of C-4 explosive material containing RDX, 3 hand grenades, a rocket launcher, a Glock pistol with a silencer, a Blow brand pistol, an M-4 brand long-barreled carbine, and an AK-47 brand long-barreled rifle were seized at the location where the attack took place, again according to the statement issued by the Ministry of Interior.

The investigation into the attack is ongoing. (AS/PE)