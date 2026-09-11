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DP: Date Published: 11.09.2026 11:42 11 September 2026 11:42
 ~  MO: Modified On: 11.09.2026 11:52 11 September 2026 11:52
Read Read:  2 minute

Fugitive drug ring leader İslam Yakut nabbed in İstanbul

Yakut became a fugitive in 2017 when he was serving a 17-year sentence in a semi-open prison in Turkey.

BIA News Desk

TRTürkçesini Oku

BIA News Desk

TRTürkçesini Oku
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Fugitive drug ring leader İslam Yakut nabbed in İstanbul
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İslam Yakut, the alleged leader of a criminal organization involved in international drug trafficking, was detained in İstanbul yesterday.

The organization arranged heroin shipments from Iran and Afghanistan to Europe and synthetic drug shipments from Europe to Turkey, Justice Minister Akın Gürlek said in a statement.

The operation that led to Yakut's apprehension was coordinated by judicial authorities, narcotics police and the National Intelligence Organization (MİT), the minister noted.

Yakut, who had been wanted as a fugitive since 2017, was found to have instructed organization members through the encrypted communication platforms ANOM and SKY ECC, according to the minister.

Gürlek added that the organization was found to be responsible for a total of 2 tons of drugs seized in Turkey and European countries.

Prison escape

Yakut, 60, was detained in İstanbul on Jun 21, 2009, on a drug-related charge and sentenced to 17 years and six months in prison.

After serving about six years at Silivri Closed Prison, he was transferred to a semi-open prison.

Yakut later gained admission to the public administration department of a private university through open education exams. He reportedly traveled to the exams under gendarmerie escort and was allowed to attend university on weekdays.

In 2017, Yakut was granted special leave four times and excused leave twice. After receiving another period of special leave in June 2017, he failed to return to prison and became a fugitive.

Origin
Istanbul
narcotics
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