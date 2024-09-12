Freedom of expression groups denounce death threats against journalist Murat Ağırel

Twenty-three press and freedom of expression organizations from Turkey and around the world have issued a statement regarding the death threats made against investigative journalist Murat Ağırel.

The organizations expressed concern over the systematic threats targeting Ağırel, describing them as a serious threat to press freedom and journalist safety in Turkey. They also voiced their support for Ağırel and called on the government to conduct an effective investigation into the matter.

Most recently, Ağırel shared a video sent to him, where a masked individual alleged that the journalist’s life was put on a contract and an MP was involved in this. Two individuals, including the masked individual, were later taken into custody in connection with the incident.

Journalist Murat Ağırel’s life ‘put on contract,’ masked video reveals

“We are deeply alarmed by the persistent pattern of intimidation, surveillance, and death threats targeting Ağırel, which represent a severe assault on press freedom and the safety of journalists in Turkey,” the groups said in a statement.

“These threats and acts of intimidation are not isolated incidents but part of a broader, systemic issue affecting press freedom in Turkey, where independent journalists frequently face significant risks in their pursuit of truth. We urgently call on the authorities to thoroughly investigate these threats and ensure that those responsible are held accountable.”

The groups listed the following incidents of threats against Ağırel:

November 21, 2023: Ağırel shared on X, formerly Twitter, that he received death threats related to his investigative work on money laundering and tax evasion allegations against Dilan Polat and Engin Polat, who were recently arrested for alleged money laundering.

November 24, 2023: On the YouTube channel “Tactical Mania Plus”, hosts Nevzat Dindar and Alper Mert criticized Ağırel for mentioning the name of a Galatasaray (one of Turkey’s leading football clubs) executive in his reports on match-fixing allegations, insinuating a death threat against him.

November 29, 2023: Ağırel revealed on a live broadcast on Halk TV that the threats extended to his family, including death and rape threats against his wife, 12-year-old daughter, and sisters, due to his reports on match-fixing allegations.

May 10, 2024: Ağırel faced renewed threats due to his book “Havala,” which exposes drug trafficking and money laundering in Turkey. He reported instances of intimidation, including surveillance of his home and personal movements.

June 12, 2024: Ağırel shared on X that he was under ongoing surveillance, with people filming his house, rummaging through his trash, damaging his car, and following his family members. Ağırel told the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) that police identified and questioned some individuals but took no further action after they denied spying on the journalist.

June 21, 2024: In an article in the pro-government newspaper Türkgün, Ağırel and three other journalists were openly targeted for their coverage of the Sinan Ateş murder case. The journalists were openly singled out because of their reporting.

July 22, 2024: During a recent hearing in the Sinan Ateş murder case, legal experts from the Turkish government ally, far-right Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) filed a petition claiming the MHP was a “victim” and sought to participate in the case as an “aggrieved party.” The court denied the request. The petition accused various groups, including investigative journalists, with Ağırel and 62 other journalists being openly labeled as “agents of influence” by MHP spokespersons due to their journalism.

Most alarmingly, on September 3, 2024, Ağırel received a new death threat via a video, where a masked individual claimed that a contract had been placed on his life and that an execution order had been issued. The individual also mentioned a parliamentarian allegedly involved in the threat.

September 4, 2024: The General Directorate of Police issued a statement on their X account announcing the detention of two individuals responsible for threatening Ağırel in the video and recording the footage.

The statement was signed by the following groups: International Press Institute (IPI), ARTICLE 19 Europe, Articolo 21, Association of Journalists, Ankara, Association of European Journalists (AEJ), Coalition For Women In Journalism (CFWIJ), Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ), Danish PEN, European Centre for Press and Media Freedom (ECPMF), Index on Censorship, International Federation of Journalists (IFJ), Journalists’ Union of Turkey (TGS), Media and Law Studies Association (MLSA), Osservatorio Balcani Caucaso Transeuropa (OBCT), PEN America, PEN Canada, PEN International, PEN Norway, Platform for Independent Journalism (P24), Progressive Journalists Association (ÇGD), South East Europe Media Organisation (SEEMO), Swedish PEN, The European Federation of Journalists (EFJ).

(VK)