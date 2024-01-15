TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Homepage
News Authors Galleries Library
Search
Show categoriesHide categoriesCategories
TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Search Homepage
bianet-Bağımsız İletişim Ağı
Show menuHide menu
bianet biamag english kurdî
SECTIONS
News Authors Projects Library Galleries Search on the website
CATEGORIES
SOCIAL MEDIA
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram RSS E-bulletin
CORPORATE
About Us Contact Data protection policy Privacy Policy
MEDIA
Date published: 15 January 2024 11:14
 ~ Modified On: 15 January 2024 11:14
1 min Read

Fourteen social media users detained for praising deadly PKK attack

Nine soldiers were killed in a recent attack targeting a Turkish military base in Iraq’s Kurdistan region.

BIA News Desk
TRTürkçesini Oku

BIA News Desk
TRTürkçesini Oku
Enlarge Image
Fourteen social media users detained for praising deadly PKK attack
AA

In the aftermath of an attack on a Turkish army base in Iraqi Kurdistan, the authorities have taken action against social media users for their posts deemed "provocative." 

The attack, carried out by the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) on Friday, resulted in the killing of nine soldiers. 

This morning, 14 individuals were taken into custody in house raids, the state-run Anadolu Agency (AA) reported. Arrest warrants have been issued for 22 people in total. 

The Interior Ministry, accusing these individuals of engaging in propaganda for the PKK and spreading misleading information concerning the soldiers' deaths, identified 126 account managers and users. Among them, 104 are located outside the country.  

The conflict has recently intensified in the region, resulting in the killing of 21 soliders over the past three weeks. (TY/VK) 

PKK social media
Back to Top