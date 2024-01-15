Fourteen social media users detained for praising deadly PKK attack

In the aftermath of an attack on a Turkish army base in Iraqi Kurdistan, the authorities have taken action against social media users for their posts deemed "provocative."

The attack, carried out by the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) on Friday, resulted in the killing of nine soldiers.

This morning, 14 individuals were taken into custody in house raids, the state-run Anadolu Agency (AA) reported. Arrest warrants have been issued for 22 people in total.

The Interior Ministry, accusing these individuals of engaging in propaganda for the PKK and spreading misleading information concerning the soldiers' deaths, identified 126 account managers and users. Among them, 104 are located outside the country.

The conflict has recently intensified in the region, resulting in the killing of 21 soliders over the past three weeks. (TY/VK)