TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Homepage
News Authors Galleries Library
Search
Show categoriesHide categoriesCategories
TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Search Homepage
bianet-Bağımsız İletişim Ağı
Show menuHide menu
bianet biamag english kurdî
SECTIONS
News Authors Projects Library Galleries Search on the website
CATEGORIES
SOCIAL MEDIA
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram RSS E-bulletin
CORPORATE
About Us Contact Data protection policy Privacy Policy
NEWS
Date published: 7 May 2024 10:39
 ~ Modified On: 7 May 2024 10:40
1 min Read

Fourteen detained in Urfa house raids targeting DEM Party

The exact number of the detainees and specifics of the investigation remain unclear.

BIA News Desk
TRTürkçesini Oku KUBi Kurdî Bixwînin

BIA News Desk
TRTürkçesini Oku KUBi Kurdî Bixwînin
Enlarge Image
Fourteen detained in Urfa house raids targeting DEM Party

Simultaneous police raids in the southeastern Urfa province led to at least 14 detentions, including members and executives of the pro-Kurdish Peoples’ Equality and Democracy (DEM) Party .

The raids were carried out in the districts of Hilvan, Bozova, and Viranşehir. The exact number of the detainees and specifics of the investigation are not yet clear.

The DEM Party, along with pro-Kurdish media outlets, legal groups, and other organizations, has been frequently subjected to such operations under the guise of 'terror' investigations linking them to the outlawed Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK). (TY/VK)

Back to Top