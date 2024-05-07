Fourteen detained in Urfa house raids targeting DEM Party

Simultaneous police raids in the southeastern Urfa province led to at least 14 detentions, including members and executives of the pro-Kurdish Peoples’ Equality and Democracy (DEM) Party .

The raids were carried out in the districts of Hilvan, Bozova, and Viranşehir. The exact number of the detainees and specifics of the investigation are not yet clear.

The DEM Party, along with pro-Kurdish media outlets, legal groups, and other organizations, has been frequently subjected to such operations under the guise of 'terror' investigations linking them to the outlawed Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK). (TY/VK)