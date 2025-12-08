Four workers injured at Afşin-Elbistan thermal plant after ash cap opens

Four workers were injured in a Dec 6 industrial accident that occurred at the Afşin-Elbistan A Thermal Power Plant in Maraş, southern Turkey. They are reported to be in good condition.

The incident took place during boiler maintenance work at the plant’s first unit, according to the local newspaper Yeşil Afşin. The four workers were working at a height on the same scaffolding when the ash cap opened for an unknown reason.

Due to the cap opening, the workers were enveloped in dense ash smoke. Unable to breathe, they jumped from the scaffolding.

Other employees who noticed the incident rushed to the aid of their colleagues who were caught in the heavy ash and managed to bring them out.

The workers were transferred to state hospitals, where they were given oxygen treatment.

An investigation has been launched into the inident.

The Afşin-Elbistan power plants have been under scrutiny for years by ecology advocates and are accused of causing thousands of premature deaths in the region.

The plant was shut down for several months in 2020 after failing to make the necessary environmental protection investments.

