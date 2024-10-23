Four suspects, including family members, face life sentences for murder of 8-year-old in Diyarbakır

Four suspects, including family members, have been charged with aggravated life sentences for the murder of 8-year-old Narin Güran, whose body was found in Diyarbakır after she went missing for over two weeks.

The Diyarbakır 8th Heavy Penal Court accepted the indictment, which accuses Narin’s mother, brother, uncle, and a neighbor of the crime.

Narin disappeared on Aug 21 from her Tavşantepe village in Diyarbakır’s Bağlar district. Her lifeless body was discovered on Sep 8 in Eğertutmaz Creek. Following an investigation by the Diyarbakır Chief Public Prosecutor's Office, four suspects were arrested and charged with "deliberately killing a child in collaboration." Their trial is set to begin on Nov 7.

Details from the indictment

The indictment, based on extensive police investigations, suggests that the crime was likely committed by individuals close to the victim. Investigators noted that most of the people in Narin’s village were relatives and that her last known location was very close to her home. No outside individuals or vehicles were seen in the area, leading authorities to believe the crime was committed and concealed by family members.

The indictment also claims that Narin's uncle, Salim Güran, who is also the village head (mukhtar), played a significant role in misleading law enforcement during the initial search efforts. His behavior, described as anxious and evasive, raised suspicions early on.

Evidence found in uncle’s vehicle

One of the key pieces of evidence linking Salim Güran to the crime was DNA found in his vehicle. According to a forensic report from the Van Gendarmerie Criminal Laboratory, Narin’s DNA was discovered on the driver’s seat of the car that her uncle regularly used. This led to his arrest on Aug 31.

The indictment concludes that all four suspects worked together in the murder. It states that inconsistencies in their testimonies, forensic evidence, and phone records suggest a coordinated effort to cover up the crime.

The report reads, "From the outset, the suspects engaged in contradictory behavior, inconsistent with the natural course of events and societal norms, attempting to prevent the discovery of Narin’s body by reporting her as a missing child and providing conflicting accounts of her last sighting."

The forensic analysis, along with phone records and expert reports, places all suspects at the scene when Narin was last seen alive. It is alleged that they acted in unison to strangle the child for reasons yet to be determined. Authorities believe there is sufficient evidence to prosecute all four as co-perpetrators in the murder. (VK)